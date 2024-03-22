ROCKVILLE, Md., March 21, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Charles E. Smith Life Communities (CESLC) announced today a series of fun and enriching LifeLAB events for March and April 2024. Offering a glimpse into the vibrant senior living lifestyle at CESLC, these complimentary events promise to engage, educate and entertain attendees on a variety of captivating subjects.



LifeLAB events range from delightful musical performances and fun, engaging social events to insightful panel discussions on the unique essence of residing at Charles E. Smith Life Communities and in-depth webinars delving into the latest advancements in wellness and science. These events offer something for everyone.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our new LifeLAB events, designed to cultivate a passion for lifelong learning,” remarked Bret Stine, the Executive Director for Ring House Independent Living. “Our upcoming series promises a delightful fusion of fun and education, tailored to nourish not just the mind but the heart and soul as well. We invite you to join us for one or all three of the events and embark on this enriching journey.”

Upcoming Spring LifeLAB Events:

CHERRY BLOSSOM SIP N PAINT

Date & Time: Thursday, March 28, 3-5:30 p.m.

Location: Ring House at 1801 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD 20852

Join us for a delightful afternoon of creativity and relaxation at the Cherry Blossom Sip N Paint event. Unleash your inner artist as you sip on refreshments and paint alongside fellow enthusiasts. All necessary supplies will be provided.

APPRAISAL ROADSHOW

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 10, 3-5 p.m.

Location: Ring House at 1801 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD 20852

Discover the worth of your cherished antiques at our Appraisal Roadshow event. Just like the popular TV show, expert appraisers specializing in antiques and collectibles will evaluate your items for their historical, cultural and financial significance. Guests are encouraged to bring items or photographs for assessment.

RING HOUSE COMMUNITY LIVING 101

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 16, 10-11 a.m.

Location: Zoom Webinar

Delve into the intricacies of community living at Ring House in this informative webinar. Whether you’re a solo ager or part of a couple, this LifeLAB event will provide valuable insights into entrance fee contracts, rental options, for-profit versus nonprofit structures and why Charles E. Smith Communities offers the best of all possible choices. Residents from Ring House will be on hand to answer your questions and share their experiences.

Don’t miss out on these captivating opportunities to connect, learn and enjoy the vibrant lifestyle offered at Charles E. Smith Life Communities. Guests are more than welcome to bring along friends and loved ones to share in the experience.

RSVP today to secure your spot at any or all upcoming LifeLAB events. Call 301-381-5770 or visit https://liveatceslc.org/events/.

CESLC is committed to elevating both longevity and lifestyle, offering expansive options, comfortable surroundings, delicious dining, vibrant arts and so much more. The CESLC campus provides independent living, assisted living and memory care in upscale settings. As a nonprofit organization, money is invested back into their communities to benefit residents.

ABOUT CESLC:

Charles E. Smith Life Communities (CESLC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving more than 1,100 older adults, is located on a 38-acre campus in Rockville, Maryland. Established as Hebrew Home of Greater Washington in 1910, CESLC is committed to providing residents meaningful connections, intellectual pursuits, artistic expression, active social lives and cultural exploration. CESLC offers independent living at Revitz House and Ring House; assisted living at Landow House; memory care at Cohen-Rosen House, with services, including post-acute care and long-term skilled nursing care at Hebrew Home of Greater Washington; medical care at Hirsh Health Center; and temporary shelter and advocacy for victims of elder abuse at the ElderSAFE™ Center.

Learn more: https://liveatceslc.org/

