ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 16, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Charles E. Smith Life Communities (CESLC) today announced the launch of a new LifeLAB program offering complimentary community classes, events and webinars for today’s modern elder. The program offers fun and interactive learning opportunities to tour and learn about the benefits of living at Charles E. Smith Life Communities while enjoying music, wine, coffee, hors d’oeuvres, interactive art and more.



Image Caption: The Iris Music Project. Photo Credit: Kiirstn Pagan.

“If lifelong learning is important to you, you will love our LifeLAB program,” said Bret Stine, executive director at Ring House Independent Living. “We are excited about our fall series — it is fun and educational and will nourish your mind, heart and soul.”

The fall schedule includes:

Ring House: Community Living 101 ZOOM webinars on Tuesday, October 24 and Tuesday, November 28, from 10-11 a.m. Learn about the financial, health and psychological benefits of community living.

Victorian Lyric Opera Company Recital & Info Session on Thursday, October 26, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Join us for an enchanting recital with singers from the Victorian Lyric Opera Company that ignites the senses. Enjoy coffee and pastries, take a brief model apartment tour after the show and go home with a complimentary gift.

The Truth About Getting Your Affairs in Order on Wednesday, November 8, from 10-11 a.m. Legal and Tax experts will share insights on challenges related to property transfer.

Flower Arranging for Holiday Centerpieces on Tuesday, November 14, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Enjoy a floral arranging class while sipping mimosas or coffee, savoring noshes, enjoying music and learning a bit about the community. The resident ensemble Iris Music Project will play while you craft your masterpiece with ButterKup Flowers.

“We are thrilled to host the Iris Music Project at our November 14 event,” said Stine. They use a collaborative, non-traditional approach to music-making and support community members as they create their own musical projects.

“Through performance, design and discussion, their holistic approach creates meaningful connections across generations and enriches the lives of everyone involved,” said Stine. The group has been working with residents at CESLC since 2016.



Image Caption: New LifeLAB Program Pairs Tours with Music, Art, Education and Fun.

CESLC is committed to elevating both longevity and lifestyle, offering expansive options, comfortable surroundings, delicious dining, vibrant arts and so much more.

The CESLC campus provides independent living, assisted living and memory care in upscale settings. As a nonprofit organization, money is invested back into their communities to benefit residents.

To learn more and to RSVP for a LifeLAB event, call 301-381-5770 or visit https://liveatceslc.org/events/.

About CESLC:

Charles E. Smith Life Communities (CESLC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving more than 1100 older adults, is located on a 38-acre campus in Rockville, Maryland. Established as Hebrew Home of Greater Washington in 1910, CESLC is committed to providing residents meaningful connections, intellectual pursuits, artistic expression, active social lives and cultural exploration. CESLC offers independent living at Revitz House and Ring House; assisted living at Landow House; memory care at Cohen-Rosen House, with services, including post-acute care and long-term skilled nursing care at Hebrew Home of Greater Washington; medical care at Hirsh Health Center; and temporary shelter and advocacy for victims of elder abuse at the ElderSAFE™ Center.

