CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 6, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — August 2020 marks the fifteenth anniversary of Charleston Oral and Facial Surgery as a cornerstone in the Lowcountry community.



PHOTO CAPTION: From Left to Right: Dr. D. Graham Lee, Dr. Edward R. Strauss, Dr. A. Drane Oliphant and Dr. Aaron Sarathy.

In August 2005, Dr. Edward R. Strauss started the practice in Charleston. Since then, COAFS has expanded with the addition of surgeons. In 2011, Dr. Aaron Sarathy joined the team, followed by Dr. A. Drane Oliphant in 2013 and Dr. D. Graham Lee in 2017. The four doctors practice out of six locations, including Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Bluffton, Mount Pleasant and Knightsville.

The oral surgery practice was founded with a commitment to making the highest levels of patient care accessible and convenient. COAFS’ state-of-the-art technology, dedication to continuing education and highly trained medical personnel allow the practice to keep up with the latest innovations in a safe, comfortable environment.

“I can’t believe how quickly time has flown by,” said founding physician Dr. Edward R. Strauss. “It seems like yesterday I was just getting started. It’s been an amazing ride, and I look forward to continuing to grow the practice with our amazing team, serving this wonderful community.”

Earlier this year, in response to the COVID-19 crisis, Charleston Oral and Facial Surgery remained open for emergency dental needs. It also has implemented virtual appointments in order to give patients the option of speaking with a surgeon in the comfort and safety of home.

The practice specializes in dental implants, wisdom teeth removal, general extractions, implant-supported dentures and immediate smile transformations, to name a few. The doctors and staff also volunteer their time and expertise to various local charities and perform pro-bono surgeries for Lowcountry residents.

To learn more about Charleston Oral and Facial Surgery or to schedule an appointment, visit http://www.COAFS.com.

News Source: Charleston Oral and Facial Surgery