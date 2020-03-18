CHARLESTON, S.C., March 18, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — While many dental practices are choosing to close due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), Charleston Oral and Facial Surgery will remain open to treat patient dental emergencies. There is no need for healthy patients to visit a hospital for emergent dental issues; rather, COAFS will treat healthy patients in the comfort of its six Lowcountry-area offices: Charleston, N. Charleston, Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, Bluffton and Knightsville. It’s just another way COAFS cares about the Lowcountry community.



“With growing fears and concerns about going to hospitals and urgent care centers, we wanted to offer an alternative for dental emergencies,” said Ted Strauss, DMD, MD. “Charleston Oral and Facial Surgery can help the patients of dental offices that are choosing to close by giving them a safe place to receive treatment.”

Charleston Oral and Facial Surgery will continue to operate on a normal schedule, as the offices are not considered to be at risk at this time, and will work in tandem with referring dental offices. COAFS will continue to provide patient care to patients that have no symptoms of the COVID-19 virus.

It is standard policy that no staff may come to work with any symptoms. Similarly, no patient should come to an appointment if they are exhibiting symptoms of the virus. There will be no fee to reschedule an appointment.

Hand sanitizer is available in all COAFS waiting rooms and masks are available for patients at the front desk upon request. It is the practice’s standard protocol to sanitize all surfaces of patient rooms and surgical suites with medical-grade cleaner before and after every single patient treatment. This will continue to be implemented, as patient safety is of the utmost importance.

Patients of Charleston Oral and Facial Surgery also have the option to remain in their vehicles after check-in. Staff will contact the patient when the appointment is set to begin.

For more information or to make an appointment for any dental-related emergency, please call 843-762-9028 or visit: https://www.charlestonoralandfacialsurgery.com/

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT

Stacey Kole

Branded Pros

stacey@brandedpros.com

480.221.5818

News Source: Charleston Oral and Facial Surgery