CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 27, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Charleston Oral and Facial Surgery (COAFS) was voted a 2019 Reader’s Choice recipient by the readers of “Journal Scene.” Named Best Oral Surgeons in the annual Best of Summerville competition, COAFS will be featured in the 2019 Reader’s Choice special edition. Winners in all categories were announced at a party held at The Village of Summerville on February 25, 2020.



In addition to accolades from Summerville, COAFS was recently named 2020 Best Oral Surgery Practice by Mount Pleasant Magazine. Nearly 50,000 votes were cast by magazine readers.

Led by a team of highly trained, board-certified oral surgeons — Dr. Edward R. Strauss, DMD, MD; Dr. Aaron P. Sarathy, DMD; Dr. A Drane Oliphant, DMD, MD; Dr. Graham Lee, DMD; and Dr. Scott H. Godwin, DMD — Charleston Oral and Facial Surgery has six convenient locations in the Lowcountry area, including Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Mount Pleasant, Bluffton and Knightsville.

Some of the practice’s specialties include: total smile transformation, full-arch dental implants, implant-supported dentures, wisdom teeth extraction, same-day dental implants and corrective jaw surgery, to name just a few. Using advanced surgical techniques and state-of-the-art, cutting-edge technology, COAFS maintains a patient-centric philosophy to ensure that every client, regardless of the treatment, receives the ultimate patient experience.

“At COAFS, our surgeons are constantly striving to provide the highest quality care to our patients,” said Dr. Aaron P. Sarathy, DMD. “We strive to give back to the community and to know our patients are recognizing this is a true honor for our doctors and team.”

About Charleston Oral and Facial Surgery

COAFS has six locations in the Lowcountry, S.C. area, where its highly trained, board-certified surgeons provide patients with state-of-the-art treatment. With a commitment to cutting-edge technology and ongoing education, Charleston Oral and Facial Surgery offers the most advanced surgical techniques coupled with compassionate to produce the ultimate patient experience — every single time.

