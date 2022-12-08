TORONTO, Ontario, Canada, Dec. 8, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Chartright Air Group has announced that it has added two new Cessna aircraft, a Citation X and Citation Excel. The Cessna Citation X will be based at the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport (YHM). Manufactured by Cessna, the aircraft has a range of 3,000 nm and a cruise speed of 525 knots, making it the fastest cross-continental private jet in the world. The aircraft can accommodate 8 passengers onboard, and the combination of cabin size and economics makes Citation X well-suited for short, medium, and long-range flying.
Photo Caption: Chartright Air Group – Cessna Citation X.
The Cessna Citation Excel will be based in Chartright Air Group’s newest FBO located at the Lake Simcoe Regional Airport. The Citation Excel, a mid-size jet, offers impressive performance, reliability, and comfort. The aircraft can accommodate 7 passengers on board and can fly non-stop at 1,700 nautical miles at a cruise speed of 420 knots.
The Citation Excel provides a great experience to leisure and business travelers with the roomiest cabin in its class of corporate jets.
Both aircraft are available for charter.
About Chartright Air Group:
For over 35 years, Chartright Air Group has been Canada’s Leader in Private Aviation, managing a fleet of 55 aircraft. Chartright Air Group offers an unparalleled flight experience to many destinations around the world. Sales and service are available 24/7.
To charter the Citation X or Citation Excel, please contact us at 1-800-595-9395 or by email: css@chartright.com
Visit https://chartright.com/ for more information
