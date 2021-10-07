TORONTO, Ontario, Oct. 7, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Chartright Air Group announced that the Global 5500 and Challenger 650 by Bombardier joined their fleet based at Toronto Pearson International Airport. With over 30 years of Aircraft Management experience and fleet numbering more than 50 aircraft, Chartright Air Group acquired the international recognition, as a leading Canadian business transportation provider.

* Global 5500 and 650 will be managed by a leading Canadian aircraft services provider, Chartright Air Group

* World reach aircraft with the lowest direct operating cost provide optimum travel solutions in business aviation

* Both Canadian flagship brands continue collaboration on delivering the best experience to Canadian Travelers



PHOTO CAPTION: Trusted Business and Private Jet services provider in North America, Chartright Air Group is focused on increasing the fleet.

Transcontinental aircraft have an impressive performance and the lowest direct operating cost to provide optimum travel solutions for business aviation travelers. The Challenger 650 is the best-selling large aircraft that offers ultimate value, a smooth ride and reliability. The Global 5500, on the other hand, famous for its leading-edge wing technology, refined interior design and agility, brings a new “home-like” comfort for non-stop travel from Toronto to many destinations Worldwide.

“New additions to the existing Chartright fleet will help us meet demand in the business jet market,” said Adam Keller, President, Chartright Air Group. ”The global business travel undergoes a moderate growth in 2021, a positive trend comparing to the previous year. With Covid-19, travel patterns have been changed. The combination of business and leisure travel with a flexible work created the environment for on-demand travel growth. The team at Chartright is delighted to welcome new aircraft built by Bombardier, as part of the managed fleet. For our clients it will be a great opportunity to fly privately to many destinations on the best business jets in their class.”

A successful collaboration between two Canadian flagship companies continues. Earlier this year, Bombardier delivered two Global 7500 to Chartright Air Group that received positive feedback from Chartright’s clients. It has proven to be a productive partnership that results in providing an ultimate experience to Canadian travelers.

About Chartright Air Group

For over 30 years Chartright has led the way in business aviation in Canada, evolving into one of the most trusted and innovative providers of business and private jet services in North America.

Visit https://chartright.com/ for more information.

