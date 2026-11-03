CINCINNATI, Ohio, and TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 3, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Chase Doors, A Senneca Brand, is proud to announce that its ColdGuard® Gen II Swing Door has received Florida Building Code (FBC) Product Approval, validating the door’s compliance with the Florida Building Code’s stringent requirements for structural integrity, wind resistance, and impact performance.



Image caption: Chase Doors ColdGuard Gen II Swing Door.

The approval reinforces Senneca’s commitment to delivering high-performance cold storage door solutions designed to meet the unique challenges of demanding environments and regional building code requirements.

“Innovation at Senneca starts with understanding our customers’ challenges. The development of the ColdGuard® Gen II Swing Door reflects our commitment to listening, learning, and delivering solutions that enhance safety, protect products, improve operational performance, and meet increasingly demanding code requirements,” said Rick Paterni, VP, Sales and Product Strategy.

“This achievement is also a testament to the dedication and expertise of our engineering and sales teams, whose relentless focus on product performance, compliance, and continuous improvement enables us to bring meaningful innovations to market. Receiving Florida Product Approval reinforces our commitment to providing customers with solutions engineered for both performance and protection.”

The approved ColdGuard Gen II Swing Door is available in both 3-sided and 4-sided configurations, with 4-inch and 6-inch door panel options and accommodates opening sizes up to 36 inches x 84 inches.

Florida Product Approval was achieved following successful completion of rigorous testing requirements, including:

TAS 201-94 – Impact Test Procedures

– Impact Test Procedures TAS 202-94 – Uniform Static Air Pressure Testing

– Uniform Static Air Pressure Testing TAS 203-94 – Cyclic Wind Pressure Loading Testing

The approved hardware configurations include:

Door Soft Latch

Inside Release

Dual Spring Latches with Strike Angle

Two Standard Hinges and One Spring Hinge

Door Closer and Hook

“Receiving Florida Product Approval demonstrates the quality, durability, and performance engineered into the ColdGuard Gen II Swing Door,” said Glen Oltmanns, Sr. VP, OEM Account Sales. “This certification gives architects, contractors, and facility operators confidence that the product meets Florida’s demanding building standards while delivering reliable thermal performance and durability in cold storage applications.”

Designed for cold storage environments, the ColdGuard Gen II Swing Door helps facilities maintain temperature control, operational efficiency, and long-term durability while meeting stringent code requirements in hurricane-prone regions.

This approval further strengthens Senneca’s Chase brand portfolio of trusted cold storage solutions and provides customers with a code-compliant option for projects requiring Florida Product Approval.

ABOUT CHASE DOORS

Chase Doors, a Senneca brand, is a leading manufacturer of specialty door systems for cold storage, industrial, commercial, retail, restaurant, foodservice, and healthcare environments. For decades, Senneca has provided innovative, high-performance door solutions engineered for durability, safety, and operational efficiency.

As a Senneca brand, Chase Doors is supported by one of the industry’s most comprehensive portfolios of specialty door brands, including Curtron Products™, Eliason®, Door Engineering™, HMF Express™, and Subzero Engineering®. Senneca is a specialty door systems provider and a global leader for engineered solutions in data centers and critical environments.

Discover how Chase Doors’ innovative products and specialized services can support your next project. Learn more at https://www.chasedoors.com/.

Explore the full portfolio of Senneca and its family of trusted brands by visiting https://www.senneca.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rick Paterni, VP, Product and Sales Strategy

Senneca

412.393.9327

rickp@senneca.com

MULTIMEDIA:

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Image caption: Chase Doors ColdGuard Gen II Swing Door.

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News Source: Chase Doors