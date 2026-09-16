NEW CASTLE, Del., Sept. 16, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — CleverFiles announced the launch of Clever AI Detector, a free tool that checks text for signs of AI-generated writing, with no ads and no sign-up required.



Image caption: A Clever AI Detector result showing an AI probability score with sentence-level signals.

WHAT CLEVER AI DETECTOR DOES

Clever AI Detector scans up to 10,000 words per run without requiring you to create or sign in to an account, and your checks are unlimited. You get results in seconds that show the overall likelihood that your text was produced by AI at the document level, plus a second result for every single sentence in your text on a four-step color-coded scale from surely human to surely AI. This lets you see which sentences contributed to the score that determined your text’s AI probability, rather than just a summary score.

When a sentence is scored as “AI,” the tool explains why — with possible reasons including lack of personal voice, lack of specific details, overly polished language, overuse of formal language, and excessive use of transition words — allowing you to edit precisely based on the issues found. Clever AI Detector does not make claims that AI-written texts are definitively human or fake — only that they are more or less likely to be AI-written, and a flagged sentence should be seen as a reason to review, rather than a definitive judgment.

The tool is part of a suite that includes an AI Humanizer, AI Paraphraser, and Grammar Checker; every tool is free to use, free of ads and paywalls, and includes a history of your checks for any text you want to review later.

HOW IT WORKS

Clever AI Detector’s scoring model combines three signals, applied to every sentence individually before being rolled into the overall score:

Word- and phrase-level predictability: how likely a given word or phrase is to appear at that exact point in the text, based on patterns common to AI-generated writing.

how likely a given word or phrase is to appear at that exact point in the text, based on patterns common to AI-generated writing. Sentence rhythm: how uniform sentence length and structure stay across the passage — AI writing tends to hold a steadier, more even rhythm than most human writing.

how uniform sentence length and structure stay across the passage — AI writing tends to hold a steadier, more even rhythm than most human writing. Reference pattern matching: how closely the phrasing matches patterns drawn from a reference set of human and AI writing samples.

Together, these three signals highlight the types of text patterns that are most likely to appear in a result that may have been created with AI. A lack of a personal voice, specific details, overly formal language, excessive use of transition words, and other similar patterns are all common signs of text that may have been generated by an AI. Since each sentence is independently scored and color-coded, one sentence that appears to be written by an AI will not affect the overall score of a paper that was mostly written by a person, and vice versa.

Clever AI Detector recognizes content created by leading AI models and writing tools, including but not limited to: ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Copilot, DeepSeek, Grok, Llama, Mistral, Qwen, and many more.

BENCHMARK RESULTS

An independent benchmark on the GEDE research corpus in August 2026 tested eight commercial AI detectors, Clever AI Detector among them, across 750 texts.

Metric Result AI-generated texts correctly flagged 96.7% of 600 AI-involved texts Weakest-category floor 92.0% — the highest floor of the eight detectors tested, five points above the next-best result Human texts misflagged as AI (150-text control set) 0

Caveat: at a control-set sample size of 150, the true false-positive rate for any of the eight tools could still run as high as 2.5%.

Full benchmark results, including how Clever AI Detector compares against the other seven tools tested, are available here: Best AI Detectors — full August 2026 benchmark comparison.

WHO IT’S FOR

Clever AI Detector is applicable to any English text; its sentence-level scoring makes it most useful for essays and coursework, where a single score is often insufficient to determine if action is needed. Students can review a draft before submitting it and see exactly which sentences would be flagged; teachers and professors receive a sentence-by-sentence analysis of a submission rather than an overall detectability score, along with explanations for each potential issue.

That same sentence-level scoring works just as well across other kinds of writing:

Editors and publishers can screen submitted copy before it goes to print or goes live.

can screen submitted copy before it goes to print or goes live. Hiring teams can review application materials such as cover letters and writing samples.

can review application materials such as cover letters and writing samples. Any writer can run their own drafts before publishing or submitting them to see which sentences might read as AI-written.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

Clever AI Detector is available now at Try Clever AI Detector, free of charge, with no sign-up and no limit on checks. The detector itself carries no ads and no paywall. https://cleverhumanizer.ai/ai-detector

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Image caption: A Clever AI Detector result showing an AI probability score with sentence-level signals

News Source: CleverFiles