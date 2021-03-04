GROTON, Conn., March 4, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Chelsea Groton Bank is pleased to introduce Chelsea|LIVE Video Banking, a new digital personal experience that gives members the flexibility to bank when, where and how it’s most convenient. There are currently two ways to connect with a Video Banker – either at one of the Bank’s walk-up or drive-up Video Banking ATMs, or via a secure video call made through an app on a member’s phone or computer.

“We are focused on providing innovative tools and services to our members, ensuring that they have convenient access to our team and their finances,” said Jenn Pensa, EVP, Chief Innovation Officer at Chelsea Groton Bank. “We believe this technology will be invaluable to members of our community, both during pandemic times and after, providing them opportunities to interact with our team when, where, and how they want to. Chelsea|LIVE Video Banking is an example of a personalized customer-facing technology that will enable us to continue to enhance relationships and provide our trusted service to individuals and businesses even after-hours or off-site.”

The Chelsea|LIVE Video Banking Team who will assist members and non-members at the Bank’s walk-up and drive-up Video Banking ATMs, and when contacting a banker through the online and mobile app, includes Mariel Duran-Lora of Waterford, Alex Johnson of New London, Kyle Main of Canterbury, Dee Houde of Norwich, and Zina Secchiaroli of New London, as well as business bankers, commercial lenders, mortgage loan officers, and members of the wealth management team.

VIDEO BANKING ATMS

Video Banking ATMs have replaced the more traditional ATMs at the Bank’s Mystic and Niantic walk-ups, and New London, Norwichtown and Norwich-Westside drive-ups, with additional locations coming this year. They offer the ability to speak directly with a local bank representative, in addition to typical ATM functions. Instead of inserting a card into the machine to make a simple withdrawal or deposit, users can touch the screen in order to be connected live to a video banker, who will assist with banking transactions, loan payments, cashing a check down to the penny, and many other tasks that would normally be completed inside a branch, during a live conversation on screen.

For those asking, “Why not just use an ATM?” here are a few reasons these tools will benefit the Bank’s members:

1. No Debit Card or PIN Needed – Since a member is connecting face-to-face with a banker, members can verify their identity by providing a license or answering security questions if they’ve forgotten their debit card or PIN.

2. Banking Questions Answered – While you can’t complete tasks that require signatures through the Video Banking ATM, members can ask financial questions, update account information, and so much more.

3. Enhanced Withdrawal and Deposit Features – Video Banking ATMs allow members to cash a check to the penny, receive cash in smaller denominations, have higher withdrawal limits, and transactions post immediately so a balance is available in real-time.

4. Extended Hours – Chelsea Groton’s Video Banking team is available to assist members at walk-up and drive-up Video Banking ATMs Monday – Saturday, before and after traditional banking hours.

VIDEO BANKING APP

In addition to Video Banking ATMs, Chelsea Groton has also partnered with POPio Mobile Video Cloud (POPi/o), the industry’s first interactive mobile video banking solution, to offer members an app similar to FaceTime or TeleHealth. Because of the added capabilities and built-in security features, bankers and members are able to share and sign documents, review proposals together and more, all during the live video call from a member’s phone, tablet, or computer.

“We’ve already had experiences where, due to travel restrictions, members were unable to meet at a branch to sign documentation. We were able to have a meeting through the Video Banking App that allowed all parties to connect, converse and sign documents. This wouldn’t have been feasible without the Video Banking App,” explained Pensa.

Members can schedule a video call with any of the Chelsea|LIVE Video Bankers, or with a specific banker or department.

For more information about the new video banking channels, and to get to know the Chelsea|LIVE Video Banking team, visit http://www.chelseagroton.com/ChelseaLIVE.

