NORWALK, Conn., March 21, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) – Choyce Peterson, Inc. (www.choycepeterson.com), a commercial real estate brokerage firm, announced that Norwalk Green Living Properties (norwalkgreenliving.com) has appointed Choyce Peterson, Inc. as the exclusive listing agent representing its free-standing building at 7 Park Street in Norwalk, CT. This 5,400 square foot office building offers space on the first and second floors. The available space can be configured and divided to a tenant’s specific needs. The Choyce Peterson agency team is made up of Vice Presidents Scott Peterson and Charlene O’Connell.



7 Park Street benefits from a highly visible, central location in the Norwalk Green / East Avenue area, one of Norwalk’s preferred office locations by local professionals. In addition, this building is close to retail shops and restaurants along Route 1, and conveniently located 0.7 miles from Exit 16 of I-95 and 1.2 miles from the East Norwalk Train Station. The building is currently configured with offices, private bathrooms, and a large open work and reception area. The ground floor is ADA compliant, and the parking lot has 25 surface parking spaces.

The founder of Norwalk Green Living Properties, Bradford Craighead stated, “I am excited to appoint Choyce Peterson as the exclusive leasing agent for my building at 7 Park Street. As much as I think this building and location speaks for itself, I’m very pleased to work with a team that is energized about bringing prospective companies to this unique neighborhood and the dynamic city of Norwalk.”

Peterson responded, “We look forward to working with a prominent local owner and developer committed to the Norwalk Green / East Avenue corridor. We believe this property is well-situated with a layout that is suited for a variety of general office tenants.”

About Norwalk Green Living Properties

As its principal business, Norwalk Green Living Properties offers superb quality, modern designed rental apartments and commercial spaces within historical frameworks in central Norwalk. Designed by the award-winning firm Fiedler Marciano Architecture, these elegant one and two bedroom newly constructed residences are alternatives to big box living units which adapt historic homes for modern apartment living.

Located primarily on and around the historic Norwalk Green in central Norwalk, these residential and commercial spaces are each set in an environment ideal for walking, biking and outdoor life, yet convenient to I-95, train, bus lines, and only steps away from the burgeoning Wall Street area.

About Choyce Peterson, Inc.

Choyce Peterson, Inc., a full service commercial real estate brokerage with offices in Norwalk, CT and Rye Brook, NY, was founded in 1997 and has negotiated millions of square feet of transactions in 42 states and Canada. The Choyce Peterson process delivers comprehensive and creative real estate solutions to ensure clients derive maximum value from their real estate decisions.

