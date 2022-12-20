NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 20, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Choyce Peterson, Inc. (choycepeterson.com), a full-service commercial real estate brokerage firm, announced the successful conclusion of lease negotiations on behalf of Triton International (Triton) (tritoninternational.com), an intermodal container leasing corporation, for a 39,649 square foot (SF) office at 100 Manhattanville Road in Purchase, N.Y. This transaction represents the largest office relocation lease on the east side of Westchester County completed in 2022. Choyce Peterson Principal John Hannigan and Vice President Charlene O’Connell represented Triton International in this transaction.



With Triton’s lease expiring at 100 Manhattanville Road, they reached out to Hannigan who had represented them in their previous lease renewal at this address. Triton then appointed Choyce Peterson as their exclusive representative based in part on their favorable past experience, tenant representation expertise and distinctive knowledge of the area market. Hannigan and O’Connell met with the Triton team to understand their needs and the estimated office size they wanted to establish for their largest global office.

Regional Managing Principal Julia Lindh of MKDA Architects also joined the team to optimize the new space design and layout to bring Triton’s vision of their future workspace to fruition. She had previously designed the existing Triton space at 100 Manhattanville Road. After a series of meetings with Triton executives, she calculated the square footage required for a new space and created concept plans for a collaborative, modern office. Attorney Dale Lois of Levine & Levine, PLLC advised Triton on the legal aspects of the transaction. Glenn Walsh, Executive Managing Director of Newmark, represented the landlord, RPW Group, in this transaction. RPW Group purchased 100 Manhattanville Road in October 2019.

Hannigan commented, “It was an honor to once again work with the Triton team on this exciting project. After a comprehensive search and consideration of various other prospective locations, Triton chose to relocate within 100 Manhattanville Road and create a brand-new workspace designed and built exactly to their needs.”

“We are very pleased to have worked with John and Charlene on this project. With their support, we were able to negotiate favorable lease terms customized to our specific needs. We look forward to creating a new office space that perfectly captures our culture and vision for a more collaborative work environment. Their professional guidance was key to providing us with the best results for our needs,” said Chelsea Hogan, SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer for Triton.

About Triton International

As the leading and most reliable intermodal container leasing company, Triton International provides efficiency and certainty in an unpredictable world. Triton’s fleet of more than 7 million twenty foot equivalents (TEUs) is carried by the world’s major shipping lines. They are the building blocks that form the foundation of global trade. Triton leases and sells high-quality intermodal shipping containers and related equipment through a global network of more than 400 independent, third-party depots and locations across the world.

About Choyce Peterson

Choyce Peterson, Inc., a full service commercial real estate brokerage firm with offices in Norwalk, CT and Rye Brook, NY, was founded in 1997 and has negotiated millions of square feet of transactions in 42 states and Canada. The Choyce Peterson process delivers comprehensive and creative real estate solutions to ensure clients derive maximum value from their real estate decisions.

Learn more: https://www.choycepeterson.com/

