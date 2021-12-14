NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) – Choyce Peterson, Inc. (www.choycepeterson.com), a commercial real estate brokerage firm, announced that Overseas Development Corporation (www.overseasdevelopment.com) has appointed Choyce Peterson, Inc. as the exclusive listing agent representing its building at 953 Washington Boulevard in Stamford, CT.



PHOTO CAPTION: Photo courtesy of “Stamford Advocate” / Hearst Connecticut Media.

This 7,368 square foot mixed-use building offers the entire second floor office space of 3,370 square feet for lease. The Choyce Peterson agency team is made up of Vice President Adam Cognetta and Vice President Charlene O’Connell.

953 Washington Boulevard boasts an ideal downtown location within easy walking distance to restaurants and retail stores. It is 0.6 miles off Exit 7 of I-95 and a 10-minute walk to the Stamford Train Station. The walk-up suite benefits from an exclusive outside entrance with prominent signage opportunity, and plenty of character with exposed brick walls. There is an open, flexible area for workstations, as well as five offices, a conference room, and an executive office with an en suite full bath. In addition, there is a set of dedicated restrooms for this office space.

Cognetta explained, “We are pleased to be representing this boutique building in the center of downtown Stamford. It’s a prime opportunity for a company to be in one of the strongest value spaces, boasting tons of character, within walking distance of downtown and the train station.”

For further information, please visit our website: https://www.choycepeterson.com/property/953-washington-boulevard-stamford

About Overseas Development Corporation

Overseas Development Corporation (ODC) has been a leading international trading and business consultancy company since its establishment in 1956 in USA. Its founder and Chairman, Mr. Attila Turkkan, was a successful businessman with an impeccable business track record.

Since its foundation, ODC has been involved in extensive international trading and business activities, ranging from import and export of commodities to implementation of complex projects. Extensive international experience and resources, coupled with commitment to its clients, are the hallmark of ODC’s reputation in the business sectors ODC currently operates: Specialty Metals, Defense, Construction, Renewable Energy and Agriculture sectors.

About Choyce Peterson, Inc.

Choyce Peterson, Inc., a full service commercial real estate brokerage with offices in Norwalk, CT and Rye Brook, NY, was founded in 1997 and has negotiated millions of square feet of transactions in 42 states and Canada. The Choyce Peterson process delivers comprehensive and creative real estate solutions to ensure clients derive maximum value from their real estate decisions.

Learn more: http://www.choycepeterson.com/

CONTACT:

Adam Cognetta

Vice President

Choyce Peterson, Inc.

(203) 961-8173

acognetta@choycepeterson.com

MULTIMEDIA:

PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-1214s2p-cp-953wash-300dpi.jpg

Caption: Photo courtesy of “Stamford Advocate” / Hearst Connecticut Media.

News Source: Choyce Peterson Inc.