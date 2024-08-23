HARLEM, N.Y., Aug. 23, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Harlem is a crossroads of culture and innovation, a trend-setting community of global influence. This is one reason the Church of Scientology Community Center of Harlem is an ideal location for the final day of the 18th annual Human Rights Summit. Organized by United for Human Rights and its program for young people, Youth for Human Rights International, the annual summit provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to young advocates from around the world.



This year, more than 50 delegates representing 35 nations and territories gathered at United Nations headquarters in New York for the first two days of the three-day summit and the Church of Scientology Community Center of Harlem hosted the final day.

At the UN, these young humanitarians met ambassadors and representatives of permanent missions to the UN. Internationally recognized human rights icons shared their experience and expertise with the delegates. By taking part in panel discussions and meeting and networking with other delegates, they broadened their horizons. And delegates presented their human rights activities to the hundreds attending the Summit in United Nations Conference Room 4 and countless others watching on UN Web TV. But the delegates found the final day of the summit to be the key to the future success of their campaigns.

At the Church of Scientology Community Center of Harlem, delegates attended a workshop where they learned how to use human rights education to create lasting and meaningful change.

“It is youth who will shape the future,” said United for Human Rights Executive Director Emma Sims, who led the workshop at the Harlem Community Center. “They have the energy and optimism to achieve their dreams. Our human rights materials give them the practical tools they need so they can put their ideas into action. Human rights education is the key to broad social change. When people understand their rights and the rights of others, they are far more engaged. Delegates can grow their initiatives by bringing many more people on board using these booklets and videos.”

Ms. Sims presented each delegate with A Youth for Human Rights educator kit, containing all elements for the initiative. They learned how to use the educational materials to raise awareness of the 30 articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the vital role human rights education plays in creating social change. Then the delegates reviewed their own goals and formulated plans and programs to create the change they want to see.

The Church of Scientology of Harlem is an Ideal Scientology Organization, dedicated in July 2016 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. “This new Community Center represents not just an offer to help,” said Mr. Miscavige to the thousands gathered for the grand opening, “but rather, our obligation and right to help. Because, no matter what makes each of us individuals, we all represent the brotherhood of man. And so there is no escaping the fact that anyone’s suffering is also our suffering. And that none of us are free unless all of us are free. When you track that to the end of the blackboard, it becomes no less than our inviolate duty to introduce humanity to every last living soul. And thereby keep faith with the family of man.”

The Church of Scientology and Scientologists support United for Human Rights and Youth for Human Rights, making it possible to provide these materials free of charge to educators, civic and community leaders, and anyone wishing to educate others on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The program was inspired by humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, who believed “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.”

PHOTO CAPTION: Final day of the Human Rights Summit, hosted by the Church of Scientology Harlem Community Center.

