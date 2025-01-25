LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 25, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Network’s INSIDE SCIENTOLOGY, the exclusive series that provides unprecedented access to the facilities and behind-the-scenes operations of the Church of Scientology, presents Archival Project.



Image caption: Take a fascinating look at the race against time to safeguard Scientology Scripture for future generations.

INSIDE SCIENTOLOGY airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

ABOUT THE CHURCH OF SCIENTOLOGY’S ARCHIVAL PROJECT

Throughout history every religion has sought to preserve its Scripture against decay, and Scientology alone—the only major religion founded in the 20th century—had all its original material fully intact. But paper and magnetic recordings deteriorate over time and, hence, the writings and recorded lectures of Founder L. Ron Hubbard, which form the Scripture of Scientology, had a finite life span—one that was about to expire. This episode explores the Church’s race against time to safeguard those materials, the very substance of the religion itself. It’s the story of how passion and perseverance fueled one of the largest independent archival projects in history.

Cameras venture into the flexible underground vault—designed to withstand even a nuclear blast—exploring the engineering of innovative time capsules where the Church’s sacred Scripture is stored. This fascinating episode illuminates how an elite team of experts drew on ancient techniques and pioneered new technology to defy the elements, preserving the Church Scripture and ensuring that it will survive the test of time.

Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, Chairman of the Board Religious Technology Center and ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

LEARN MORE:

https://www.scientology.tv/series/inside-scientology/

VIDEO:

https://youtu.be/LskCS7ft58s?si=E9SEaXadeOYvCmZL

https://www.scientology.tv/series/inside-scientology/archival-project.html

IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/25-0125-s2p-COS-archival-300dpi.jpg

PHOTO CAPTION:

Take a fascinating look at the race against time to safeguard Scientology Scripture for future generations.

TAGS: #ScientologyNetwork #InsideScientology #ScientologyArchivalProject #LRonHubbard

News Source: Church of Scientology International