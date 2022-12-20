LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — It was clear skies and perfect weather for a family outing this Sunday when more than 4,000 Angelenos filled the Church of Scientology Los Angeles and L. Ron Hubbard Way for the Church’s annual toy giveaway. Children left clutching presents after an afternoon of ice skating, donut-eating contests, face painting, and complimentary cocoa, cookies, popcorn and cotton candy.



The gifts were the product of a month-long toy drive launched at the Holiday Lighting Ceremony at the Church November 19, when Jeff Zarrinnam, Chair of the Hollywood Sign Trust, Marine Kalamdaryan from the L.A. Community Alliance, and the Los Angeles Deputy Fire Chief Richard Fields donated the first presents.

“The past several years have presented great challenges to Los Angeles families,” said Susanna Kaneer, public affairs director for the Scientology Churches of Greater Los Angeles. Recent data compiled by the University of Southern California shows that while food insecurity leveled off in L.A. County in 2021 after spiking at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a significant increase in 2022. “Families who are having difficulty putting food on the table are more challenged than ever to provide gifts for their children, and we wanted to help ensure local children have the best Christmas ever this year,” said Kaneer.

And thanks to the many volunteers and community partners who donated dolls, stuffed animals and games, and raised funds and purchased presents, youth attending the fun day went home with some 4,500 gifts.

All are invited to join the Church for the next family fun day January 1, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., when L. Ron Hubbard Way will be transformed into a Winter Festival with a snow chute, ice skating, a trackless choo-choo train and free gifts for all children age 10 and under.

