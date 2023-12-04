PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 4, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — A religious freedom conference and open house at the Church of Scientology Pasadena brought faith leaders together to promote diversity and respect at a time when rising hate crimes, conflict and war bring the importance of religious freedom and understanding into sharp relief. The Los Angeles County Human Relations Commission reports that hate crimes in Los Angeles County have reached the second highest level in more than 20 years. And the news is filled with religious conflicts that have spiraled into war.



December 10 marks the 75th anniversary of the United Nation’s adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). The preamble of the document points out that “recognition of the inherent dignity and of the equal and inalienable rights of all members of the human family is the foundation of freedom, justice and peace in the world.”

A recent interfaith panel, held in the Chapel of the Church of Scientology Pasadena, highlighted Universal Declaration of Human Rights Article #18. “Everyone has the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion; this right includes freedom to change his religion or belief, and freedom, either alone or in community with others and in public or private, to manifest his religion or belief in teaching, practice, worship and observance.”

Leaders of diverse faiths shared their views and those attending realized how many of their core beliefs are held in common.

“It is absolutely necessary for faith leaders to come together,” said one participant. “They are the compass for the rest of society.”

“This event inspired me to be active in raising awareness about human rights,” said another, “and to back that up with action to make it real.”

Church of Scientology Pasadena public affairs director Karla Bartholomew hosted the program and said, “Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard stressed the rights of all religions to practice their faith in peace. He began the Creed of the Church of Scientology stating that ‘all men of whatever race, color or creed were created with equal rights,’ and that ‘all men have inalienable rights to their own religious practices and their performance.’ That is why we feel it is vital to bring diverse faiths together in support of religious freedom.”

The Church of Scientology Pasadena is committed to interfaith activities and helping to make Pasadena a model of tolerance and peace. An Ideal Scientology Organization, the Church is configured not only to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom but also to serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

The Church of Scientology Pasadena was dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in 2010 and is featured in an episode of Destination: Scientology on the Scientology Network.

For more information, visit the Church of Scientology Pasadena at 35 South Raymond Ave. in Old Pasadena, open Monday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sundays 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

