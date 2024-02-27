SEATTLE, Wash., and LOS ANGELES, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Whether responding to disasters or caring for the needs of underserved communities, Seattle nonprofits, churches and volunteer groups provide vital services to the city. The Church of Scientology of Seattle hosted an open house in support of Washington Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (WAVOAD) and local nonprofits that respond to these needs.



Volunteer Minister Jim Mahon, part of the leadership team of WAVOAD, highlighted the cooperation that enables effective, coordinated relief in times of disaster. “Over the years, our Volunteer Ministers have responded to floods and mudslides in Washington state, and we offer free training in first aid and CPR to the community,” said Mahon.

The Church works with community partners to help the homeless with food and clothing drives. These services are particularly important in the winter when the weather impacts homeless individuals and families.

Throughout the pandemic, Seattle Volunteer Ministers supplied thousands of items of clothing, masks, hygiene products and food to nonprofit organizations, including the Salvation Army, Queen Anne Helpline, Catholic Community Services, Mary’s Place and the Queen Anne Food Bank. They also distributed 20,000 booklets to help educate individuals and businesses on how to stay safe and healthy despite COVID-19.

The highlight of the open house was a screening of the new documentary Operation: Do Something About It. The film shares the untold story of how the Church of Scientology mobilized the largest humanitarian effort in its history to bring hope, help and compassion to individuals, businesses, other religions, government agencies and healthcare workers during the pandemic.

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service, developed in 1973 by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, who wrote: “If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a Volunteer Minister and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.”

Watch Operation: Do Something About It on the Scientology Network. Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

