ADDISON, Texas, Sept. 2, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Click n’ Close, a multi-state mortgage lender, today announced that its Chief Operations Officer, Kara Lamphere, has been named a 2025 HousingWire Vanguard. The award recognizes C-suite professionals and business leaders whose vision and leadership are driving the housing industry forward across lending, servicing, investments and real estate.



With more than 20 years of experience in mortgage operations, compliance, sales, and audit, Lamphere has redefined operational excellence at Click n’ Close. Over the past year, she has spearheaded initiatives that scaled eNote adoption to 97%, cut Fannie Mae MORA audit findings to near zero, and driven a 92% year-over-year increase in One-Time Close construction loan volume. She also expanded the company’s SmartBuy™ Down Payment Assistance offerings, launched a borrower-focused rent-vs-own calculator, and established an Operations Support department to improve quality and efficiency.

Lamphere’s leadership has propelled organizational growth and reinforced Click n’ Close’s culture of collaboration and innovation. Her efforts contributed to the company being named a Top USDA Wholesale Mortgage Lender by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the second consecutive year, serving more than 7,000 borrowers with $1.1 billion in USDA loans originated.

“Kara exemplifies the spirit of innovation and integrity that defines true leadership,” said Jeff Bode, founder and CEO of Click n’ Close. “Her transformative approach to operations and her unwavering commitment to borrower access and employee success have positioned Click n’ Close as a market leader. We are proud to see her honored among the industry’s top executives.”

Lamphere is active in the Texas Mortgage Bankers Association and the Community Mortgage Lenders of America, and previously served seven years on the Board of Trustees at Fort Worth Academy. She is widely recognized for her empathetic, employee-first leadership style and dedication to advancing industry standards.

“The 2025 HousingWire Vanguards exemplify what it means to lead with vision and resilience,” said Sarah Wheeler, Editor-in-Chief of HousingWire. “These leaders aren’t just driving growth within their organizations, they’re shaping the future of housing itself. Their achievements reflect the innovation, adaptability, and commitment required to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving market.”

To view the full list of HW Vanguards, visit: https://www.housingwire.com/vanguard/.

About Click n’ Close, Inc.

Click n’ Close, Inc. is a multi-state mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its wholesale and correspondent channels. It is also the nation’s leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. In operation since 1940, Click n’ Close has remained at the forefront of mortgage innovation, pioneering the adoption of eClosings and eNotes.

The company’s entrepreneurial spirit and risk management mindset have driven the development of groundbreaking loan products, including its USDA One-Time Close construction program, proprietary DPA solutions and a dedicated reverse mortgage division. With direct access to capital markets via relationships with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and private investors, Click n’ Close ensures liquidity and reliability for its partners and borrowers. By servicing its loan programs in-house, the company offers wholesale and correspondent clients added confidence in loan salability and borrower satisfaction by servicing its loan programs in-house.

Learn more at https://www.clicknclose.com/.

