Kara’s position as a Mortgage Star is marked by her exceptional leadership, innovative mindset and unwavering commitment to excellence. With more than 20 years of experience in various facets of the mortgage industry, Kara possesses a unique blend of expertise in compliance, operations, quality control and audit.

“Kara is the COO every business wants,” said Click n’ Close Founder and CEO Jeff Bode. “In addition to ensuring the efficiency of our internal operations, Kara has also played a key role in bringing our initiatives such as our down payment assistance with shared appreciation product to market. She’s extremely deserving of this recognition, and we congratulate her on this latest achievement.”

“My passion for mentoring, team building and problem solving has been the key to my professional success, and I’m proud to have leveraged those skills in developing the proprietary DPA offerings we’ve created at Click n’ Close to help address the affordability issues affecting potential homebuyers,” said Lamphere. “I’m honored the Mortgage Women Magazine team has chosen me as a recipient of this year’s Mortgage Star award and hope to continue addressing future market challenges through technology and innovation.”

The Mortgage Star awards program celebrates strong and inspiring women within the mortgage sector. To view the complete list of the 2024 Mortgage Stars, visit: https://nationalmortgageprofessional.com/magazine/mortgage-women-magazine/empire-state-drive/digital-edition

About Click n’ Close, Inc.:

Click n’ Close, Inc., formerly known as Mid America Mortgage, is a multi-state mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its wholesale and correspondent channels and is also the nation’s leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. In operation since 1940, Click n’ Close has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings and eNotes.

Combining this culture of innovation with a risk management mindset enables Click n’ Close to deliver new products to market that address the challenges facing both borrowers and third-party originators (TPOs). These innovations include its USDA one-time close construction loans, proprietary down payment assistance (DPA) program and reverse mortgage division. Its direct relationships with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and private investors afford Click n’ Close direct access to the capital markets, thus ensuring maximum liquidity for its product innovations. By servicing its loan programs in-house, Click n’ Close provides its wholesale and correspondent partners with an additional level of certainty regarding loan salability and superior borrower service over the life of the loan.

Learn more at https://www.clicknclose.com/.

