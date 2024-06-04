ADDISON, Texas, June 4, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Click n’ Close, a multi-state mortgage lender, today announced that it will be honored with a top lender award at the United States Department of Agriculture’s Single Family Housing Guaranteed Loan Program ceremony. This recognition underscores Click n’ Close’s commitment to fostering homeownership and supporting community development through innovative loan programs.



Image caption: Click n’ Close, Inc.

Click n’ Close has been instrumental in extending more than $1.5 billion in Down Payment Assistant-related financing, helping over 6,000 borrowers become homeowners. The company continues to innovate with programs like SmartBuy™, which combines USDA or FHA-insured 30-year first mortgages with second-lien options to assist homebuyers with down payments, closing costs or interest rate reductions. Most recently, Click n’ Close unveiled its DPA with Shared Appreciation loan program, which offers a below-market interest rate for first-lien FHA and USDA loans and a repayable DPA second lien in exchange for up to 40% of the home’s appreciation during the first five years.

Other innovations include Click n’ Close’s One-Time Close (OTC) program, which offers 100% loan-to-value (LTV) financing covering land, construction and closing costs and features no down payment or minimum investment requirements and the ability to finance the 1% USDA Guarantee Fee up to 101% LTV.

“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from the Single Family Housing Guaranteed Loan Program. This award reflects our dedication to providing accessible and affordable mortgage solutions to families across the country,” said Jeff Bode, founder and CEO of Click n’ Close. “We look forward to celebrating this achievement with our peers. This honor motivates us to continue our efforts in expanding homeownership opportunities and supporting the diverse needs of American homebuyers.”

The award ceremony will be at 11 a.m. EST on Thursday, June 12, on the Whitten Patio at the Whitten Building in Washington, D.C. The event will celebrate the achievements of 27 top lending partners across the nation across 11 different categories, with Click n’ Close receiving accolades for its significant contributions to homeownership.

About Click n’ Close, Inc.

Click n’ Close, Inc. is a multi-state mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its wholesale and correspondent channels and is also the nation’s leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. In operation since 1940, Click n’ Close has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings and eNotes.

Combining this culture of innovation with a risk management mindset enables Click n’ Close to deliver new products to market that address the challenges facing both borrowers and third-party originators (TPOs). These innovations include its USDA one-time close construction loans, proprietary down payment assistance (DPA) program and reverse mortgage division. Its direct relationships with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and private investors afford Click n’ Close direct access to the capital markets, thus ensuring maximum liquidity for its product innovations. By servicing its loan programs in-house, Click n’ Close provides its wholesale and correspondent partners with an additional level of certainty regarding loan salability and superior borrower service over the life of the loan.

Learn more at https://www.clicknclose.com/.

News Source: Click n' Close Inc.