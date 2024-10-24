ADDISON, Texas, Oct. 24, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Click n’ Close, a multi-state mortgage lender, today announced two significant enhancements to its Shared Appreciation Mortgage (SAM) program. These updates will help make homeownership more accessible and financially advantageous for a broader range of buyers in today’s competitive housing market.



Image caption: Click n’ Close.

To further assist buyers in overcoming financial barriers, Click n’ Close now offers down payment assistance (DPA) options of 3.5% and 5% for its Shared Appreciation Mortgage (SAM) program through its Wholesale and Correspondent divisions. These options provide homebuyers with additional flexibility, helping them secure a home with minimal upfront costs while benefiting from shared appreciation in the property’s value over time.

“Even with the rate cut announced at the Federal Reserve Board’s September 2024 meeting, higher-than-average mortgage interest rates and limited housing supply have made today’s market financially tough for many aspiring homeowners,” said Jeff Bode, owner and CEO of Click n’ Close. “Our expanded DPA offerings not only make homeownership more affordable but also allow buyers to participate in the long-term economic benefits of home appreciation.”

In addition to these enhanced down payment options, Click n’ Close has created an exclusive calculator for program participants designed to help them educate potential borrowers on the economic benefits of utilizing the SAM program to purchase a home compared to renting. This interactive tool allows loan officers to demonstrate the potential financial gains of homeownership, empowering buyers to make informed decisions.

Launched in April 2024, Click n’ Close’s SAM program offers a below-market interest rate for first-lien FHA and USDA loans and a repayable DPA second lien in exchange for up to 40% of the home’s appreciation during the first five years. After the five-year accumulation period, the shared appreciation amount is added to the second lien and amortized over the remaining term.

Industry professionals interested in learning more about the SAM program should contact their Click n’ Close wholesale or correspondent account representative.

About Click n’ Close, Inc.:

Click n’ Close, Inc. is a multi-state mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its wholesale and correspondent channels and is also the nation’s leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. In operation since 1940, Click n’ Close has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings and eNotes.

Combining this culture of innovation with a risk management mindset enables Click n’ Close to deliver new products to market that address the challenges facing both borrowers and third-party originators (TPOs). These innovations include its USDA one-time close construction loans, proprietary down payment assistance (DPA) program and reverse mortgage division. Its direct relationships with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and private investors afford Click n’ Close direct access to the capital markets, thus ensuring maximum liquidity for its product innovations. By servicing its loan programs in-house, Click n’ Close provides its wholesale and correspondent partners with an additional level of certainty regarding loan salability and superior borrower service over the life of the loan.

Learn more at https://www.clicknclose.com/.

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Lindsey Neal

Depth for Click n' Close

P: 404.549.9282

Lindsey@DepthPR.com

News Source: Click n' Close Inc.