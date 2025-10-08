ADDISON, Texas, Oct. 8, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Click n’ Close, a multi-state mortgage lender, today announced the appointment of Ian Kimball as president. In this role, Kimball will oversee strategic growth initiatives, operational execution and market expansion, reporting to founder and CEO Jeff Bode.



Kimball brings more than 25 years of leadership experience across strategy, sales, operations, technology, compliance and finance. Most recently, he served as executive director of strategy at Service First Mortgage, where he modernized enterprise technology, streamlined operations and led companywide initiatives to drive scalability and profitability. He previously held senior leadership roles at Caliber Home Loans, Bank of America Home Loans and Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, where he built high-performing sales organizations, drove national business development and executed large-scale transformation programs.

“Ian’s proven ability to scale organizations, modernize operations and forge strong partnerships will be instrumental as Click n’ Close enters its next phase of growth,” said Jeff Bode, CEO of Click n’ Close. “His forward-thinking leadership and deep industry knowledge are exactly what we need to continue delivering innovative solutions to our partners and borrowers.”

“I am honored to join Click n’ Close at such a pivotal time in the company’s journey,” Kimball said. “Jeff and the team have built a culture of innovation and resilience that has positioned the company as a leader in the industry. I look forward to building on that foundation to strengthen partnerships, expand our product offerings and continue helping more borrowers achieve homeownership.”

Kimball is a two-time FHFA Technology Sprint winner with expertise in capital markets, regulatory oversight and enterprise performance management. Known for building high-performance cultures and scalable infrastructures, he has also served as a trusted advisor to fintech firms on artificial intelligence (AI)-driven product development and digital transformation. Kimball earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

About Click n’ Close, Inc.

Click n’ Close, Inc. is a multi-state mortgage lender serving consumers and originators through its wholesale, correspondent and retail channels. The company is an industry leader in proprietary down payment assistance (DPA) programs and a recognized leader in One-Time Close construction lending across conventional, FHA, VA, USDA and Section 184 programs. Through its 1st Tribal Lending division—the nation’s largest originator and servicer of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans—Click n’ Close extends its commitment to expanding homeownership opportunities nationwide.

In operation since 1940, Click n’ Close has remained at the forefront of mortgage innovation, pioneering the adoption of eClosings and eNotes. Backed by a strong financial foundation, Click n’ Close has the balance sheet and warehouse capacity to support and scale its specialized loan programs, providing consistent access to capital and reliable execution for its partners. By maintaining direct relationships with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and private investors and servicing its loan programs in-house, the company delivers dependable liquidity, loan salability and an enhanced borrower experience.

Learn more at www.clicknclose.com.

