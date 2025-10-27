ADDISON, Texas, Oct. 27, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Click n’ Close, a multi-state mortgage lender, today announced a two-part initiative to support lenders during the federal government shutdown: free lock extensions for USDA loans already in its wholesale pipeline and acceptance of new USDA locks, which will be eligible for the same free extensions through Dec. 31, 2025. The program is designed to help lenders manage rate protection and keep loans moving toward closing while normal operations are paused.



Image caption: Click n’ Close, Inc.

“Government shutdowns add uncertainty and delays that neither lenders nor borrowers can control,” said Jeff Bode, CEO of Click n’ Close. “By extending locks on loans already in process and accepting new locks with free extensions through year-end, we’re helping our partners preserve pricing and keep pipelines prepared for when agencies resume regular processing.”

Click n’ Close is one of the nation’s top USDA wholesale lenders, recognized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a Top Wholesale Lender Champion for two consecutive years. Through innovative programs like its SmartBuy™ proprietary down payment assistance (DPA) offering and its One-Time Close construction program, Click n’ Close has helped thousands of borrowers achieve affordable homeownership.

The company’s experienced USDA team remains available to help lenders navigate the current environment and identify solutions to keep loans moving forward. Lenders with loans requiring immediate closings are encouraged to contact their Account Executive to explore alternative fast-close options.

About Click n’ Close, Inc.

Click n’ Close, Inc. is a multi-state mortgage lender serving consumers and originators through its wholesale, correspondent and retail channels. The company is an industry leader in proprietary down payment assistance (DPA) programs and a recognized leader in One-Time Close construction lending across conventional, FHA, VA, USDA and Section 184 programs. Through its 1st Tribal Lending division—the nation’s largest originator and servicer of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans—Click n’ Close extends its commitment to expanding homeownership opportunities nationwide.

In operation since 1940, Click n’ Close has remained at the forefront of mortgage innovation, pioneering the adoption of eClosings and eNotes. Backed by a strong financial foundation, Click n’ Close has the balance sheet and warehouse capacity to support and scale its specialized loan programs, providing consistent access to capital and reliable execution for its partners. By maintaining direct relationships with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and private investors and servicing its loan programs in-house, the company delivers dependable liquidity, loan salability and an enhanced borrower experience.

Learn more at https://www.clicknclose.com/.

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Lindsey Neal

Depth for Click n' Close

P: 404.549.9282

Lindsey@DepthPR.com

News Source: Click n' Close Inc.