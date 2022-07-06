ADDISON, Texas, July 6, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Click n’ Close, a multi-state mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its wholesale and correspondent channels, is pleased to announce the company has promoted Daniel Forshey to Chief Operating Officer and Sady Mauldin to Chief Compliance Officer.



“With the change in company direction this year, we knew we needed an executive team that possessed the institutional knowledge and the industry expertise to help steward our transition,” said Click n’ Close Owner and CEO Jeff Bode. “Dan and Sady have been tremendous assets to our organization, making them the perfect choice to round out our C-suite as we enter our next chapter.”

Mauldin is a seasoned attorney with more than 15 years of experience. She joined the organization in March 2021 as compliance counsel for the servicing division. As Chief Compliance Officer, Mauldin will manage compliance programs for all of Click n’ Close’s verticals. In addition, she will provide legal oversight of Click n’ Close’s regulatory compliance and quality control, internal audit, policies and procedures, change implementation, continuing education and vendor management.



Forshey holds more than 20 years of mortgage experience, with a background that includes retail and wholesale lending, secondary markets, collateral analysis and compliance. He joined the company in 2010 as a manager and direct endorsement underwriter, where he was responsible for managing processing, underwriting, sales and closing with a team of 18. As Chief Operating Officer, Forshey will be responsible for improving efficiency across Click n’ Close’s processes, products and systems to support the company’s growth.

About Click ‘n’ Close, Inc.:

Click ‘n’ Close, Inc., formerly known as Mid America Mortgage, is a multi-state mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its wholesale and correspondent channels and is also the nation’s leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. In operation since 1940, Click ‘n’ Close has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings and eNotes.

Combining this culture of innovation with a risk management mindset enables Click ‘n’ Close to deliver new products to market that address the challenges facing both borrowers and third-party originators (TPOs). These innovations include its USDA one-time close construction loans, Power Buyer bridge loan program, proprietary down payment assistance (DPA) program and reverse mortgage division. Its direct relationships with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and private investors afford Click ‘n’ Close direct access to the capital markets, thus ensuring maximum liquidity for its product innovations. By servicing its loan programs in-house, Click ‘n’ Close provides its wholesale and correspondent partners with an additional level of certainty regarding loan salability and superior borrower service over the life of the loan.

Learn more at https://www.clicknclose.com/.

