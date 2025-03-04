IRVINE, Calif., March 4, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Cloudvirga, a leading provider of digital mortgage point-of-sale platforms, today announced Cloudvirga’s Horizon Retail POS integration using Encompass Partner Connect, the latest API framework for mortgage technology from Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). This modern framework enables industry participants to integrate to ICE solutions and provide their services to loan originators and servicers through secure API-enabled technology. Available via the Marketplace in the ICE digital lending platform, Cloudvirga’s integration will enhance the way loans created within Cloudvirga’s Horizon Retail POS can be exported to lenders using the Encompass® platform.



Image caption: Cloudvirga.

By leveraging the modernized Encompass API platform, Cloudvirga is delivering improvements in three key areas:

Performance : The enhanced integration introduces an exponential leap in processing speed, enabling lenders to manage loans with unprecedented efficiency.

: The enhanced integration introduces an exponential leap in processing speed, enabling lenders to manage loans with unprecedented efficiency. Security : Built with best-in-class security practices, the integration ensures robust protection of sensitive loan data, addressing the evolving demands of cybersecurity.

: Built with best-in-class security practices, the integration ensures robust protection of sensitive loan data, addressing the evolving demands of cybersecurity. Maintainability: The API-first approach streamlines the development of new features and accelerates the resolution of potential issues, future-proofing the integration for years to come.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer this enhanced integration by leveraging the latest API framework because this technology raises the bar for seamless, secure and high-performing POS-to-LOS integrations,” said Maria Moskver, CEO of Cloudvirga. “This migration underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions that empower lenders to close loans faster, more securely and with greater confidence.”

The move to API-enabled technology represents an important milestone in Cloudvirga’s mission to simplify and modernize the mortgage process for lenders and borrowers. This achievement reinforces Cloudvirga’s status as an innovation leader, providing mortgage professionals with tools to thrive in an increasingly digital industry. With the latest API framework, Cloudvirga can more deeply integrate with additional Encompass functionality to provide an even more seamless experience.

For more information visit Cloudvirga on the ICE Marketplace.

Encompass Partner Connect enables the integration of key third-party products and services with ICE Mortgage Technology solutions. ICE does not own, control, nor endorse any specific industry participant or the product/service provided. Loan originators and servicers are responsible for vetting, selecting, and contracting with the providers of their choosing.

‍About Cloudvirga

Cloudvirga is a leading provider of digital mortgage point-of-sale platforms, designed from the perspective of increasing consumer engagement. With a focus on streamlining the loan origination process, Cloudvirga solutions enhance efficiency and accuracy in the mortgage industry. The company’s commitment to continuous improvement and innovation has positioned it as a trusted partner for mortgage lenders and brokers across the nation. Cloudvirga is a subsidiary of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC), a customer-focused, global title insurance and real estate services company. For more information, visit https://www.cloudvirga.com/.

