IRVINE, Calif., May 1, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Cloudvirga, a Stewart-owned provider of digital point-of-sale platforms for lenders, today announced the launch of Tropos, a next-generation borrower portal that will empower lenders to deliver personalized, intuitive digital experiences from initial application through clear-to-close. Designed with the flexibility to support a variety of consumer lending products, Tropos enhances Cloudvirga’s POS ecosystem with a modular, customer-first solution that helps lenders drive engagement, reduce time to close and establish lasting borrower relationships.



Tropos isn’t just a new portal. It’s Cloudvirga’s bold answer to what’s been missing in digital lending: a unified borrower experience that adapts to a lender’s real-world operations without requiring tech stack overhauls or lengthy implementations.

“With Tropos, lenders finally get what they’ve been missing: a smarter, more human loan application and processing experience that doesn’t force tradeoffs between automation and connection,” said Maria Moskver, CEO of Cloudvirga. “It’s flexible enough to grow with your business, fast enough to implement in weeks and powerful enough to help you build loyalty from the very first click or tap.”

Designed for real-world lending, not rigid templates, Tropos reflects direct input from Cloudvirga’s lender advisory panel and was developed to address today’s operational realities. It debuts with a strong value proposition for lenders looking to modernize the borrower experience across channels. Key features include:

A modular architecture that enables lenders to implement only the workflows and features they need today, with the flexibility to expand over time

that enables lenders to implement only the workflows and features they need today, with the flexibility to expand over time Real-time progress updates and an adaptive Action Center that keep borrowers informed and engaged throughout the loan process

and an adaptive Action Center that keep borrowers informed and engaged throughout the loan process A borrower-first design that blends intuitive self-service with seamless transitions to human support when needed

that blends intuitive self-service with seamless transitions to human support when needed Configurable messaging and support for multiple languages to help lenders personalize communications without adding complexity

Fast to deploy, built to evolve

Tropos is built for speed and flexibility, with a modern cloud-based architecture and infrastructure-as-code (IaC) approach that supports deployment in weeks—not months. Its lightweight design and product-agnostic integration layer allow lenders to connect Tropos with any existing LOS or third-party provider. Lenders can easily tailor application flows, tasks and notifications without the need for custom development or major IT investment.

Tropos also gives lenders the tools to continuously optimize the digital experience, including A/B testing, real-time messaging updates and data-driven insights to improve borrower engagement over time.

“With Tropos, we’re helping lenders move beyond transaction-based digital tools to a future where the portal becomes a trusted extension of their brand,” said Cloudvirga SVP of Product Strategy and Technology Operations Jessica Evett. “It’s about more than closing loans. It’s about building trust, loyalty and lifetime customer value.”

To explore how Tropos can elevate your borrower experience, schedule a personalized consultation at https://www.lendwithtropos.com/.

‍About Cloudvirga

Cloudvirga is a leading provider of digital point-of-sale platforms designed to engage borrowers and increase lending efficiency. Its modular solutions help lenders streamline the loan process, improve accuracy and scale operations without sacrificing the human touch. Cloudvirga is a subsidiary of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC), a customer-focused, global title insurance and real estate services company. For more information, visit https://www.cloudvirga.com/.

