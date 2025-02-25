IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Cloudvirga, a leading provider of digital mortgage point-of-sale platforms, has joined the American Credit Union Mortgage Association (ACUMA) as an affiliate member. Through its membership, Cloudvirga aims to support credit unions in delivering exceptional member lending experiences while improving efficiency through automation and intelligent workflow solutions.



Image caption: Cloudvirga.

Cloudvirga’s award-winning platform is designed to put the member experience first, ensuring a smooth, intuitive lending journey that strengthens long-term relationships between credit unions and their members. While best known for streamlining mortgage origination, Cloudvirga is making significant investments in flexible architecture to support a broader range of lending products that align with credit unions’ evolving needs.

“As credit unions expand their lending portfolios, having the right technology is critical to streamlining the origination process without sacrificing the high level of service that sets them apart,” said Maria Moskver, CEO of Cloudvirga. “By partnering with ACUMA, we look forward to equipping credit unions with a digital mortgage experience that is second to none, helping them serve members more efficiently while strengthening relationships for the long term.”

“ACUMA is committed to supporting our members with the tools and resources they need to grow and thrive,” said Peter J. Benjamin, CMB, ACUMA’s president. “Cloudvirga’s innovative digital mortgage solutions align perfectly with our objective of enhancing credit unions’ competitiveness in the mortgage lending market.”

ACUMA connects credit unions with the resources, education and networking opportunities they need to strengthen their mortgage lending capabilities. By fostering collaboration among industry professionals, ACUMA helps credit unions navigate the evolving mortgage landscape and enhance their service to members. Its diverse membership includes federal- and state-chartered credit unions, CUSOs, mortgage insurance companies, secondary market investors, investment banking firms and technology providers that support mortgage lending.

About Cloudvirga:

Cloudvirga is a leading provider of digital mortgage point-of-sale platforms, designed from the perspective of increasing consumer engagement. With a focus on streamlining the loan origination process, Cloudvirga solutions enhance efficiency and accuracy in the mortgage industry. The company’s commitment to continuous improvement and innovation has positioned it as a trusted partner for mortgage lenders and brokers across the nation. Cloudvirga is a subsidiary of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC), a customer-focused, global title insurance and real estate services company. For more information, visit www.cloudvirga.com.

Tags: @Cloudvirga @ACUMACommunity #mortgage #creditunions #mortgagetechnology

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Leslie W. Colley

Depth for Cloudvirga

leslie@depthpr.com

(678) 622-6229

News Source: Cloudvirga Inc.