ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 4, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Cole Engineering Services, Inc. (CESI), a By Light Company, has been awarded the Cyber Training, Readiness, Integration, Delivery and Enterprise Technology (Cyber TRIDENT) $957M Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract. The Cyber TRIDENT contract is utilized by Department of Defense (DoD) organizations and other non-DoD agencies that have related cyber training needs.

The Cyber TRIDENT IDIQ provides the management, integration, maintenance, and evolution for the Persistent Cyber Training Environment (PCTE) platform and provides total system/subsystem acquisition lifecycle support for the PCTE system baseline. The PCTE provides a holistic, on-demand, standardized training platform that enables the end-to-end planning, preparation, execution, and assessment of training events for the Cyber Mission Force and the entire DoD Cyber Workforce.

“Team CESI is honored to be entrusted with providing an Integration Factory and Agile DevSecOps for the PCTE program and with leading the program’s transition from its prototype phase into a true enterprise capability that provides training for the entire Joint Cyber Community,” said Thomas Fransson, CESI Senior Vice President, Simulation Products and Services. “We have taken great pride in supporting PCTE prototyping activities since 2018 and are excited to further deploy game-changing enterprise capabilities that support the DoD’s Joint Cyber Warfighting Architecture ecosystem.”

Team CESI’s Coalesce Framework provides a holistic Agile DevSecOps capability that enables developing, integrating, testing, deploying, and sustaining the PCTE platform. Team CESI designed the Coalesce Framework to support PCTE’s unique multivendor acquisition strategy by providing a holistic development, integration, and operational environment that allows third-party developers to retain their own internal development processes while seamlessly integrating with the overall Integration Factory.

“Cyber is the most dynamic of the warfighting domains, and the DoD’s cyber operators demand a training system that will rapidly respond to a changing landscape of threats, tools, and TTPs. Our Coalesce Framework is one core piece of the puzzle to rapidly deliver that capability by pulling from the best that industry has to offer without impeding the pace of development,” said Stephen Lopez, Senior Program Manager. “We are immediately postured to expand PCTE’s current capability set into a highly scalable enterprise platform that supports the throughput required for cyber training across all of the DoD, our allies, and other government agencies, while being adaptable to the emerging needs of the force. Through Cyber TRIDENT, PCTE will mature and expand to provide force readiness and mission rehearsal that enables the DoD to deliver cyberspace dominance.”

About CESI

Cole Engineering Services, Inc. (CESI), a By Light Company, is a premier provider of modeling and simulation (M&S) training solutions. Since 2004, CESI has been at the forefront of developing, maintaining, and integrating simulation-based training, serious gaming, technical services, training, and other support in live, virtual, constructive, and gaming (LVCG) domains. CESI also designs, builds, and runs infrastructure, platforms, applications, and processes that enable cyber training for the integrated multi-domain force. Our vision is to become a worldwide full spectrum LVCG and cyber training/analysis developer, integrator and services provider. Learn more at https://coleengineering.com/

About By Light

By Light Professional IT Services LLC, headquartered in McLean, VA, is an ISO 9001, 20000-1, and 27001 registered and CMMI-Dev Level 3 rated systems integrator that provides secure, turnkey systems by incorporating exceptional engineering, project management, telecommunications, and cyber capabilities to safeguard mission success. Founded by industry professionals with extensive knowledge in the DoD, DISA, and other U.S. Government agencies, By Light successfully implements technical solutions that integrate commercial best practices to meet the needs of government. For more information, visit https://bylight.com/.

News Source: By Light Professional IT Services