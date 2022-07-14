ORLANDO, Fla., July 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Cole Engineering Services (CESI), a By Light Company, has been awarded an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) to prototype the United States Army’s Soldier Virtual Trainer (SVT). This prototype project award will extend upon the U.S. Army’s Synthetic Training Environment (STE) modular open systems architecture to deliver an immersive SVT capability that empowers Soldier-led training at the Point of Need.



Image Caption: Cole Engineering Services (CESI).

The SVT combines and integrates several individual Soldier training capabilities: Weapon Skills Development, Joint Fires Training, and Use of Force. Each SVT capability is integrated and delivered through the SVT Core, which provides common hardware and biometrics powered by the STE-Information System (STE-IS) software.

“Team CESI is proud to build upon our continued trust in delivering STE capability through a deep understanding of our customer’s challenges and assembling partnerships that enable those challenges to be overcome and delivered,” said Brian Serra, CESI Vice President, Acquisition Initiatives and Engagement. “We take tremendous pride in leading strong teams and passionately believe that one of our greatest strengths is emboldening our partners to collaboratively deliver systems that create the best training for our Soldiers.”

Team CESI comprises industry leaders with robust experience delivering to the U.S. Army; InVeris Training Solutions, Overmatch, Dignitas Technologies, and Fidelity Technologies.

“Team CESI is pleased to be chosen to develop an SVT system that combines advanced mixed reality technology with proven training capabilities to ensure our Soldiers maintain overmatch, continuously improve skill development, and enhance Soldier Lethality,” said Devin Lyders, CESI Senior Vice President, Advanced Training Systems. “Our collective capabilities, resources, and resident experience provides the Government with an innovative approach to technology migration and a cohesive STE-centered solution that leverages resources to accelerate development and feedback of SVT prototypes.”

About CESI:

Cole Engineering Services (CESI), a By Light Company, is a premier integrator and provider of modeling and simulation and cyber training solutions. Since 2004, CESI has been at the forefront of developing, maintaining, and integrating simulation-based training, serious gaming, technical services, training, and other support in live, virtual, constructive, and gaming (LVCG) domains. CESI designs, builds, and runs infrastructure, platforms, applications, and processes that enable converged training for the integrated multi-domain force. As a full spectrum LVCG developer, integrator, and services provider, we deliver open-source solutions that empower our warriors. Learn more at https://coleengineering.com/.

About By Light:

By Light Professional IT Services LLC, headquartered in McLean, VA, is an ISO 9001, 20000-1, and 27001 registered and CMMI-Dev Level 3 rated systems integrator that provides secure, turnkey systems by incorporating exceptional engineering, project management, telecommunications, and cyber capabilities to safeguard mission success. Founded by industry professionals with extensive knowledge in the DoD, DISA, and other U.S. Government agencies, By Light successfully implements technical solutions that integrate commercial best practices to meet the needs of government. For more information, visit https://bylight.com/.

LOGO LINK for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-0714-s2p-cole-bylight-300dpi.jpg

News Source: By Light Professional IT Services