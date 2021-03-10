NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Now that limitations and changes to CA Proposition 58 property tax breaks became active Feb 16, 2021 due to Proposition 19 – popular estate & trust lender Commercial Loan Corp in Newport Beach is offering heirs and beneficiaries inheriting a home from parents a Free Consultation & Estimate of Property Tax Savings – to keep their parent’s low property tax base.

This Free Consultation for Property Tax Savings helps evaluate the benefit of a loan to an Irrevocable Trust, specifically for beneficiaries who want to keep inherited property at their parents’ low property tax rate – avoiding current market reassessment. This often involves a fast buyout of siblings looking to sell their share of the same inherited property.

Families, beneficiaries, or their attorneys, who want to take advantage of Commercial Loan Corp’s Free Consultation for Property Tax Savings are calling the firm’s main office at 1-877-464-1066. The firm assists families and beneficiaries by helping them avoid property tax reassessment, and determines how much a family can expect to save in property taxes (on average saving more than $6,000 per year); as well as weighing costs and benefits of a trust loan working alongside Proposition 58 – enabling a buyout of inherited property from co-beneficiaries, while keeping a parent’s low property tax base. Considered to be one of California’s premier trust lenders, the firm works for families alongside their attorney, accountant or property tax consultant, as many families attest to.

Tanis Alonso, Senior Account Manager with Commercial Loan Corp, describes the firm’s estate & trust lending service: “We don’t view each trust loan scenario as simply a ‘financial transaction.’ Nor do we see the home they’ve lived in for decades as just a ‘piece of real estate’. To us, this a ‘piece of family history’ in the making. And the process a ‘family decision,’ not a ‘transaction’. We see our clients as real families that we’re assisting, financially and emotionally, not just as clients signing a contract for a trust loan. We enjoy helping people… getting them money when they really need it – and saving them on the cost side in the bargain, with a trust loan.”

Ms. Alonso also elaborates on the firm’s process: “Besides lowering property taxes the key issue for families is selling, versus keeping, inherited property. By someone keeping the family property, everyone receives more money than if they were to sell the property to an outside buyer. When taking into account realtor and transaction costs of approximately 6.5%, the average trust receives $45,716 more to distribute by using a trust loan to keep property, than if they were to sell the property. Each beneficiary on average is receiving $16,652 more from someone keeping the property, instead of selling it. And the average overall annual property tax savings is $6,043.”

Commercial Loan Corp originates loans to trusts, and estates in probate, and helps to maximize the distribution of funds to a trust or estate; allowing beneficiaries to buyout inherited property from co-beneficiaries. When providing mortgages to trusts or estates in probate, the firm helps clients to avoid the re-evaluation of property at current tax-rates – enabling families to retain a parent’s low Proposition 13 tax base – by obtaining a Parent-to-Child Exclusion, saving a good deal of money on yearly property taxes.

To get a Free Consultation for Property Tax Savings to establish a permanent, low property tax base; or to receive a trust loan to buyout co-beneficiaries’ property shares, and learn more about keeping parents’ low property tax base when inheriting family property – California homeowners and beneficiaries can call Commercial Loan Corp at 1-877-464-1066.

