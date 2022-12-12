JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Dec. 12, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — IMI SalesLeads announced today the November 2022 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects.



Image Caption: November 2022 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry.

Research confirms Q4 Projects Totals to be October with 129 new projects and November with 118 new projects in the Industrial Manufacturing sector.

The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Type

Manufacturing/Production Facilities – 106 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 41 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Scope/Activity

New Construction – 45 New Projects

Expansion – 39 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 33 New Projects

Plant Closings – 13 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Location (Top 10 States)

Indiana – 7

Minnesota – 7

North Carolina – 7

Ohio – 6

Pennsylvania – 6

California – 5

Georgia – 5

Iowa – 5

New York – 5

Quebec – 5

LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT

During the month of November, our research team identified 16 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by Freyr Battery, who is planning to invest $2.5 billion for the construction of a manufacturing facility in NEWNAN, GA. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in 2025.

TOP 10 TRACKED INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING PROJECTS

QUEBEC:

Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $700 million for the construction of a battery manufacturing facility in BECANCOUR, QC. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in 2023.

ARIZONA:

Consumer goods mfr. is planning to invest $500 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility at Inland Port Arizona in COOLIDGE, AZ. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in 2023, with completion slated for 2025.

MAINE:

Paper product mfr. is planning to invest $418 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in SKOWHEGAN, ME. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

NEW YORK:

Industrial tool and equipment mfr. is planning to invest $319 Million for the construction of a manufacturing facility on Stamp Drive in ALABAMA, NY. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction will occur in multiple phases, with the completion of Phase 1 slated for late 2024.

INDIANA:

Semiconductor mfr. is planning to invest $236 million for the construction of a 100,000 sf manufacturing facility in ODON, IN. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2024.

GEORGIA:

Apparel company is planning to invest $87 million for the construction of a manufacturing and distribution center in ELLABELL, GA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

MISSISSIPPI:

Packaging product mfr. is planning to invest $79 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades at their manufacturing facility in PELAHATCHIE, MS. They have recently received approval for the project.

UTAH:

Telecommunication equipment mfr. is expanding and planning to invest $73 million for the construction of two manufacturing facilities in SALT LAKE CITY, UT. Completion is slated for Summer 2023.

WISCONSIN:

Pharmaceutical company is planning to invest $60 million for the expansion of a recently acquired processing facility in EAU CLAIRE, WI. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

GEORGIA:

Ammunition mfr. is planning to invest $60 million for the construction of a 300,000 sf manufacturing and warehouse facility in ELLABELL, GA. They have recently received approval for the project. They will relocate their operations upon completion.

