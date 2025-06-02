BOULDER, Colo., June 2, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Floify, the mortgage industry’s leading point-of-sale (POS) solution, today announced that Courtney Dodd, head of marketing, has been named to HousingWire’s prestigious Marketing Leaders list for 2025. She was also a 2024 Marketing Leaders recipient. The Marketing Leaders award honors the outstanding accomplishments of mortgage and real estate marketing executives who are the visionaries behind the strategies, campaigns and branding efforts that push the industry forward.



Image caption: Courtney Dodd of Floify.

Dodd joined Floify in 2023 with 12 years of experience in the mortgage and fintech industries and quickly set to work executing a comprehensive full-funnel marketing strategy that rebranded Floify — a highly intuitive POS platform — and solidified its standing as a fintech leader. Courtney has played a key role in the successful launches of Floify Broker Edition and Floify Lender Edition, and in 2025 spearheaded the release of Dynamic Apps, a no-code feature that empowers users to customize borrower applications for new products.

Many of the fast-track achievements Dodd is implementing at Floify draw from her prior 12 years of experience leading large-scale fintech marketing initiatives. The industry veteran was formerly the director of integrated marketing at SimpleNexus (now an nCino company), where she oversaw all of SimpleNexus’s events and conferences, association relationships, demand gen marketing, digital marketing and account-based marketing.

Prior to SimpleNexus, Dodd was product marketing manager at Ellie Mae (now ICE Mortgage Technology), where she led strategic product marketing initiatives including branding, positioning, client communications and go-to-market planning. She also served as marketing manager at Calyx Software and was the regional marketing consultancy team lead at PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company.

“Courtney’s extensive expertise in mortgage marketing has helped us adeptly respond to the industry’s fluctuations, ensuring we remain responsive and relevant for our customers,” said Sofia Rossato, Floify’s president and general manager. “We are extremely proud of Courtney’s achievements, especially in earning this recognition two years running.”

For a complete list of HousingWire 2025 Marketing Leaders winners, please visit the HousingWire website.

Floify is a digital mortgage automation solution that streamlines the loan process by providing a secure application, communication, and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners, and other mortgage stakeholders. Loan originators use the platform to create product-specific applications (no coding required!), collect and verify borrower documentation, track loan progress, communicate with borrowers and real estate agents, and close loans faster. The company is based in Boulder, Colorado and is a subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch Group”) (NASDAQ: PRCH). For more information, visit the company’s website at https://floify.com/ or on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter / X.

