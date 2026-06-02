BOULDER, Colo., June 2, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Floify, the mortgage industry’s leading point-of-sale (POS) solution, today announced that Courtney Dodd, head of marketing, has been named a 2026 HW Marketing Leader by HousingWire. The HW Marketing Leaders award recognizes the people behind the strategies, campaigns and brand decisions shaping housing finance. Dodd is one of 70 honorees named to the 2026 class.



Image caption: Courtney Dodd of Floify.

Dodd has fundamentally reshaped marketing’s role at Floify over the past 12 months, evolving it from a support function into a primary driver of revenue. By aligning marketing and business development representative teams under a unified strategy, she built a scalable pipeline engine that generated 68% of the company’s total pipeline in 2025, a milestone that reflects both strategic vision and disciplined execution.

She led go-to-market strategy for two major product launches: Dynamic AI, which transforms how lenders capture borrower data through intelligent automation, and Dynamic Apps 2.0, which expands workflow customization for mortgage professionals. Each launch was tightly connected to pipeline generation and revenue outcomes, with messaging, demand generation, outbound strategy and sales enablement fully aligned from the start.

Dodd’s ability to integrate cross-functional teams around measurable revenue impact has strengthened collaboration across sales, product and marketing and improved overall go-to-market efficiency. Her approach is grounded in data-driven decision-making, clear accountability and a consistent focus on execution that moves the business forward.

“Courtney has redefined what marketing means at Floify,” said Joshua Steffan, SVP and group general manager at Porch Group and interim president and general manager of Floify. “She built a function that doesn’t just support revenue, it drives it. The results speak for themselves, and the discipline and clarity she has brought to our go-to-market approach has made us a stronger, more competitive company. This recognition reflects the real and measurable impact she has had on our business.”

“The 2026 Marketing Leaders are raising the bar for what effective marketing looks like in housing,” said Sarah Wheeler, HousingWire’s editor-in-chief.

For a complete list of winners, visit the HousingWire website.

ABOUT FLOIFY:

Floify is a fully configurable point of sale (POS) platform that streamlines the loan process with a secure application, communication and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners and other mortgage stakeholders. Its Dynamic AI feature reimagines the mortgage application process by moving document collection and AI-driven data extraction to the very beginning of the process, allowing borrowers to upload key documents and have applications prepopulated with verified information, accelerating pre-approvals and simplifying the borrower experience. Floify is a subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch Group”) (NASDAQ: PRCH). For more, visit https://floify.com/ or find us on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter / X.

X: @Floify #mortgage #fintech #housingfinance #HousingWire #HWAwards

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for Floify

209-774-6555

elizabeth@depthpr.com

News Source: Floify