BOULDER, Colo., April 1, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Floify, the mortgage industry’s leading point-of-sale (POS) solution, today announced that Sydney Barber, 33, head of product, has been named a 2026 HousingWire Rising Star. Barber joins 74 other young professionals on this year’s list.



Image caption: Sydney Barber of Floify.

Barber’s recognition highlights her growing influence in mortgage technology and product development. Since joining Floify in 2019, she has overseen design and delivery of next-generation capabilities across the platform, including no-code configuration, ADA-compliant borrower interfaces, income and employment verification and direct integrations with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s automated underwriting systems.

She led the development of Dynamic Apps, a no-code feature that enables lenders to tailor loan applications by loan type. That was followed in 2025 with Dynamic AI, an AI-driven capability that prioritizes document collection before the loan application, allowing AI-driven data extraction and validation to pre-populate borrower applications. In 2026, she introduced Dynamic Apps 2.0, which enables lenders to tailor application flows by loan type, such as HELOC, ag, construction, non-QM and more.

Beyond product development, Barber is known for her hands-on leadership style and commitment to mentorship. She works closely with customers and internal teams to identify challenges and deliver practical solutions while also investing in organizational success to ensure consistent execution in a complex regulatory environment. Under Barber’s product leadership, Floify has achieved a 98.2% customer satisfaction rating, reflecting a sustained focus on usability, performance and real-world lender needs.

Outside of her professional role, Barber volunteers with Habitat for Humanity in Boulder and serves as a volunteer judge for the Colorado Future Business Leaders of America.

“Sydney’s ability to translate complex lending requirements into intuitive, scalable technology has been instrumental in Floify’s growth,” said Joshua Steffan, SVP and group general manager at Porch Group and interim president and general manager of Floify. “She leads with both technical expertise and empathy for the customer, delivering solutions that drive real efficiency for lenders while improving the borrower experience.”

For a complete list of HousingWire 2026 Rising Stars winners, please visit the HousingWire website.

ABOUT FLOIFY:

Floify is a fully configurable point of sale (POS) platform that streamlines the loan process with a secure application, communication and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners and other mortgage stakeholders. Its Dynamic AI feature reimagines the mortgage application process by moving document collection and AI-driven data extraction to the very beginning of the process, allowing borrowers to upload key documents and have applications prepopulated with verified information, accelerating pre-approvals and simplifying the borrower experience. Floify is a subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch Group”) (NASDAQ: PRCH). For more, visit https://floify.com/ or find us on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter / X.

X: @Floify #mortgage #fintech #housingfinance #HousingWire #HWRisingStars

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

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Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for Floify

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elizabeth@depthpr.com

News Source: Floify