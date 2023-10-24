MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Content creators! Gan Jing World (GJW) is gearing up to roll out a suite of highly anticipated monetization tools that allow you to now earn income on the fastest-growing social platform.



Image caption: Creators Earn Higher Revenue Shares with Gan Jing World’s Membership Channel Subscription.

Gan Jing World has soft launched the Channel Membership Program (Beta), offering content creators the option of enabling paid subscriptions to videos, live streams, and articles. Selected creators for the Beta program have received invitations to participate and start earning. In the coming months, the program will be opened to all eligible channel owners on GanJingWorld.com

And the best part? Content creators will be paid up to 80%* of revenue accrued, “a significantly better deal than an alternative platform’s current rate of 70%,” according to GJW Media Relations Director, Nick Janicki. GJW will soon also introduce an Ad-Revenue Sharing Program to provide additional income streams for creators by the end of 2023.

INTRODUCING GJW CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS (BETA)

Diverse Content Types

Gan Jing World is so much more than a video-sharing platform. Bloggers, creative writers and publishers can also set their articles as “Members Only” and earn revenue. Video creators and educators are also utilizing the article feature as a powerful incentive for individuals to join their memberships, such as offering video transcripts, exclusive blog posts, course materials and quizzes as members-only perks.

Customized Membership Space

Creators deserve a membership space that’s all about them. On your membership page, exclusive content is organized according to category. Customize the look of your page and share exclusive news and heartfelt messages to your fans with our “Message Board” feature.

Encourage Community Participation Like Never Before

Membership is all about a sense of community and engagement. Utilize members-only posts, community discussion boards, exclusive live-chats and more to incorporate member submissions into your content. This can help strengthen your membership community and add value to the benefits they get each month as being part of your subscription.

ELIGIBILITY:

18 years of age or older

A GJW channel with a minimum of 500 followers

A minimum of 10 pieces of uploaded content (including long-form videos or articles) (leverage GJW’s handy sync function to easily sync content from your channel on another platform)

Channel owner who receives membership payout needs to be located in a country/region where the Channel Membership program is currently available: United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Finland, Ireland, Japan

For subscriber: United States, Canada, Taiwan, Australia, South Korea, Vietnam, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, France, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain

HOW IT WORKS:

Whether a vlogger, filmmaker, writer, or artist, creators can leverage a “Subscribers only” visibility function in Creator Studio to set long-form videos, livestreams, and articles as exclusive to membership plans.

Set unique pricing models that work best for your audience and their price points, leveraging the freedom of a diverse content platform to build eclectic membership offerings.

KEY FEATURES SUMMARY:

Maximum Monetization – Creators take home up to 80% of monthly subscription revenue*.

– Creators take home up to 80% of monthly subscription revenue*. Versatile Content Types – Monetize diverse content including long-form videos, livestreams, and articles.

– Monetize diverse content including long-form videos, livestreams, and articles. Customized Pricing – Set pricing that best fits your target audience using versatile pricing options with levels between USD $4.99 to $499.99.

– Set pricing that best fits your target audience using versatile pricing options with levels between USD $4.99 to $499.99. Build Community – Build a closer community of your biggest fans by offering an extra level of content and interaction.

*Creators get 80% of membership revenue after applicable taxes and fees are deducted. All transaction costs (including credit card fees) are currently covered by Gan Jing World.

* Creators receive payout within sixty (60) days after the end of any calendar month, so long as your earned balance is at least US $100 (or its equivalent in local currency) when payment is due.

Ad-Revenue Sharing Program (Beta)*

Gan Jing World will soon release advertising revenue sharing for creators!

When people watch advertisements on your video, revenue is generated and will be shared between Gan Jing World and the content creator, empowering you to earn directly through content creation. For our beta program, selected and eligible creators will be invited to enter the program and start earning 55% of Net Revenues from ads displayed or streamed by Gan Jing World.

Details on eligibility requirements and the application process will be announced soon. So what are you waiting for? Join other influencers like Music Travel Love (8M fans), Mike Chen (4M fans), radio personality Dave Ramsey, and more by creating your channel on Gan Jing World today!

Remember to follow Gan Jing World Stories for the latest updates!

*Subject to terms and conditions. Eligibility requirements and territory restrictions apply.

Website: https://www.ganjingworld.com/

INQUIRIES:

Creator Inquiries: creators@ganjingworld.com

Media Queries: Nick Janicki, Director of Media Relations, press@ganjingworld.com

News Source: Ganjingworld Corp.