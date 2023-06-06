MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., June 6, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Gan Jing World announces its first Father’s Day Photo Awards to celebrate Dads around the world for their unyielding strength, courage, and guidance. Showcase your best memory or moment with Dad in photo and use hashtag #GJWBestDad to earn a chance to win $1,000 in cash.



Image Caption: Gan Jing World.

The Father’s Day Photo Awards begin on June 1 and run throughout the month of June. Participants may upload an unlimited number of photo entries up until 11:59 p.m. ET on June 30, 2023.

In your photo description share a story of your unique moment with Dad, a special memory, or lesson you have learned from Dad. Photos will be judged on creativity, picture quality, aesthetic value, story-telling and engagement, so set your creativity free and share how Dad has touched your heart!

See the full contest descriptions and rules HERE: https://www.ganjing.com/hashtag/GJWBestDad?t=1685626260529.

The event is a great opportunity for users to explore Gan Jing World’s new social media functions, including unique features of the personal profile, timeline and digital photo albums set to release in an upcoming update for this June, 2023 event.

Video creators, bloggers, photographers and everyday users alike can enjoy engaging in and sharing multiple forms of content and memories all in one place, including videos (long/short form), live streaming, blogs and articles, photos, discussion topics, and more — bringing a rich and diverse experience that lends an immense potential for expression in making connections with others.

Watch video about Father’s Day Photo Awards: https://www.ganjing.com/video/1fst653mph92HphV7IVPuHmC610j1c

ABOUT GAN JING WORLD:

Gan Jing World is a new family-friendly platform that seeks to foster positive and uplifting engagement in its community, helping people recall the importance of strong bonds in the family and community to nurturing the mind and spirit. The platform allows for a video, article, and picture sharing environment, where the fundamental mission is to create positive change in the world through showcasing inspiring content that uplifts society.

Learn more about Gan Jing World: https://www.ganjing.com/

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/23-0510-ganjingw-300dpi.jpg

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Nick Janicki

Media Relations

press@ganjingworld.com

News Source: Ganjingworld Corp.