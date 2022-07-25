Danielle Alura crowned Miss Global USA 2023

ORLANDO, Fla., July 25, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Last weekend, Danielle Alura of Miami was crowned Miss Global USA 2023 in Orlando, Florida. She will go on to compete on the world stage representing the USA for the chance to win the title of Miss Global 2023. She had interviewed for Miss Florida Global USA this year and earned the state title before competing in the 2023 Miss Global USA pageant. She also won the highest point awards in talent, swim and gown competitions at the national pageant.



Danielle Alura is a major philanthropist, model, actress and singer. Her charity of choice is Family Promise of which she has helped rehouse more than 350 families since volunteering and raising funds for the charity at 14 years old.

Throughout pageant week, there were also several runway shows with designers from all over the country. Each designer showcased their creations casting models from the contestant line up and the stand out models were booked for campaigns and runway shows through the coming year. The Miss Global USA pageant prides themself with creating many opportunities beyond pageantry for those that participate.

Here is the complete runner up list of the Miss Global USA 2023 pageant:

1st runner-up: Raquel Basco (California)

2nd runner-up Kianna Harris (New Jersey)

3rd runner-up: Ashley Fano (Central Florida)

4th runner-up: Erika Ann (North Carolina)

What’s next for Danielle Alura is the world stage; the Miss Global 2023 Pageant is set to take place next year with a location to be determined. The three-pillar mantra of the Miss Global Organization is: “Empowering women, Embracing Cultures and Embodying the beauty within.”

The deserving winner of the world title reigns for one year and graces the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Magazine amongst many other life changing opportunities.

Contact Suzi Hozefeld, Miss Global USA pageants, Email: MissGlobalUSApageants@gmail.com for more information on competing at the state level for the chance to win the national title. The Miss Florida Global USA state pageant will be held in Orlando on Nov. 18-20, 2022 and registration is still open for any ladies not married, may have children and are between the ages of 18-35 years! Learn more about Danielle Alura at: https://www.daniellealura.com/

