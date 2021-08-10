JASPER, Ala., Aug. 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Welt cord is remarkably versatile and used in a highly diverse range of products. For businesses who plan to use welt cord as part of a product, they choose the right kind. The experts at Dapa Products are happy to help.

Welt cord is quite popular for many indoor as well as outdoor products. The key to getting the most out of the welt cord is to use the appropriate grade. Leading manufacturer Dapa Products is doing its best to educate on the subject. Recently, the team shared its thoughts on what welt cord works best indoors and what holds up best outdoors to help customers make better-informed decisions that meet or exceed their business’s needs.

“We are always happy to discuss our products,” commented a spokesperson from the company. “If there’s ever a question, don’t hesitate to give us a call.”

For outdoor use, Dapa Products point towards three smart options: foam welt cord, a great choice for pillows and cushions that are left outside; vinyl welt cord, which is recommended for outdoor furniture that will be exposed to cold weather; and cotton welt cord, which is also a good choice for outdoor furniture, but this time with more diverse weather exposure, especially when the cotton has a covering.

For indoor use of welt cord, Dapa Products recommends cotton welt cord or braided welt cord most often. Vinyl is also an option as long as temperatures aren’t expected to be high, damaging the cord or making it uncomfortable. And cotton is, of course, softer and more comfortable than vinyl.

Feedback for Dapa Products’ Welt Cord continues to be completely positive across the board.

Chris S., from Ohio, recently said in a five-star review, “We had some bad experiences trying to find the correct materials to use for our company’s outdoor chairs. Eventually, we came across Dapa Products, and their foam welt cord was perfect. There’s no doubt about future products, and this is where we will return. The whole experience was perfect. Fully recommended!”

Dapa Products is a leading source for all kinds of welt cord made to the highest quality, offered at attractive prices, and backed up by first-class customer support. For more information or to place an order, be sure to visit https://www.dapaproducts.com.

About DAPA Products:

DAPA Products is known, not just for the Foam Welt Cord, but the highly demanded Foam Screen Spline, along with many more goods in the window, door, and upholstered furniture industries and braided products for the upholstery furniture industry. DAPA runs several extrusion lines 24 hours a day, 5 days per week. Foam Screen Spline has helped to reduce the stress of screening and now is the favored choice for many major manufacturers. Thanks to the support of our many friends and customers, a small beginning has proved to be highly successful. Foam Welt Cord and Foam Screen Spline are still our main products but we now provide many other products for these markets and several other industries.

Learn more at: https://www.dapaproducts.com/

*Web LOGO 72dpi: https://www.dapaproducts.com/wp-content/themes/Dapa/images/logo.jpg

News Source: DAPA Products