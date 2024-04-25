JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 25, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter) today announced that its CEO Rich Gagliano has been recognized by Key Executives, a periodical publication providing news and information on today’s leading corporate executives, as one of 2024’s Top 25 CEOs of Florida’s largest city, Jacksonville. The award recognizes CEOs from diverse sectors and industries whose trailblazing ideas and strategic leadership have contributed to Jacksonville’s economic significance.



Image caption: CEO Rich Gagliano.

Rich Gagliano launched Dark Matter as an independent company in September 2023 after serving more than 6 years as president of its predecessor, Black Knight Origination Technologies, a division of Black Knight Financial Services. Gagliano’s leadership of Dark Matter is informed by more than 30 years of experience in financial services at companies including Aurora Bank, Bank of America, Nexstar Financial Corporation, Citi and Mercantile Bank.

Dark Matter employs more than 1,300 team members and is headquartered in Jacksonville’s Deerwood neighborhood. The company’s award-winning software as a service offerings for banks, credit unions and independent mortgage lenders include artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and the Empower® loan origination system (LOS).

“Our city has a rich history and a bright future,” said Gagliano. “Dark Matter endeavors to build on that legacy and support Jacksonville’s growing influence in the technology sphere as a leading local employer and innovator.”

Key Executives, formerly known as C-Suite Spotlight, delivers insights on today’s leading corporate executives to more than 32,000 individuals and businesses. View the full list of Jacksonville’s Top 25 CEOs here: https://www.thekeyexecutives.com/2024/04/15/the-top-25-ceos-of-jacksonville-for-2024/.

About Dark Matter Technologies:

Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry’s leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers cutting-edge technology, unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders and companies nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.dmatter.com.

Tags: @dmattertech #innovation #technology #finance #fintech #mortgage #mortgagelending #Jacksonville

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Leslie Colley

Depth for Dark Matter Technologies

(678) 622-6229

leslie@depthpr.com

News Source: Dark Matter Technologies