JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 15, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dark Matter Technologies LLC, formerly Black Knight Origination Technologies LLC, was rebranded after it was acquired into the Perseus Operating Group (Perseus) of Constellation Software Inc. (Constellation). According to Rich Gagliano, Dark Matter Technologies’ chief executive officer, the organization is on a mission to revolutionize the mortgage origination business by supporting, growing and aggressively innovating new and existing products including the popular AIVA® artificial intelligence solution and the comprehensive Empower® Loan Origination Platform.



Image Caption: Dark Matter Technologies LLC.

In the scientific sense, the meaning of “dark matter” parallels the operating principles of the new company. Scientists believe dark matter is the backbone of the universe, an invisible force that holds galaxies together, connects them and shapes the universe. Dark Matter Technologies is similar and aims to be the invisible backbone behind its clients’ mission-critical operations. Its highly scalable solutions harness hidden insights, connect seamlessly to advanced capabilities and propel mortgage origination to new frontiers with unique, market-leading innovations.

Dark Matter Technologies prioritizes being nimble and operates with the urgency of a startup while leveraging the knowledge and maturity gained over many years as one of the industry’s leading technology providers. The company plans to do so while supporting and retaining what’s made the business successful for decades—an experienced team focused on client service and driving simplicity in managing through a complex industry.

“We understand that our existing long-term client relationships extend far beyond innovative technology; our clients rely heavily on our team’s unique knowledge and experience to enable their success,” said Gagliano. “To that end, I’m proud to announce that our leadership team and 1,300+ employees will focus on a smooth, uneventful transition plan for our clients.”

Dark Matter Technologies’ deep client roster is an impressive group of banks, credit unions and independent mortgage lenders which represent a significant percentage of the mortgage industry’s transactions. In addition to proven technology and support, clients will continue to demand financial strength and stability, robust audit, security and regulatory compliance tools and a continued track record of product investment.

According to Tom George, co-president of the Romulus portfolio of Perseus, who led the acquisition with Bonnie Wilhelm, COO of Perseus, “We’re excited to invest in this industry-leader and to bring the impressive product roadmap to life. The leadership, the talented teams, the strong customer relationships—Dark Matter Technologies has everything we look for in an acquisition.”

About Dark Matter Technologies:

Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry’s leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers cutting-edge technology, unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders and companies nationwide.

For more information, visit https://www.dmatter.com.

About Constellation and the Perseus Operating Group:

Constellation, through its operating groups like Perseus, acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical software solutions. Based in North America, Perseus acquires and invests in software businesses like Dark Matter Technologies that are committed to providing long-term solutions and life-long partnerships to customers.

For more information, visit https://www.csiperseus.com.

MULTIMEDIA:

LOGO Link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/23-0915-s2p-dark-matter-300dpi.jpg

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Leslie W. Colley

Depth for Dark Matter Technologies

(678) 622-6229

leslie@depthpr.com

News Source: Dark Matter Technologies