SMITHFIELD, N.C., Jan. 30, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Deacon Jones Automotive Group is proud to announce its expansion into South Hill, Virginia, with the acquisition of two new dealerships: Deacon Jones Honda of South Hill and Deacon Jones Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram (CJDR) of South Hill. This strategic growth underscores Deacon Jones’ commitment to providing exceptional automotive services and an expanded inventory.



Image caption: Deacon Jones Automotive Group.

The addition of the Honda and CJDR stores strengthens Deacon Jones’ presence, offering a broader selection of vehicles and services to meet the diverse needs of car buyers. Customers can look forward to a seamless buying experience, extensive inventory, and access to top-tier automotive brands.

Deacon Jones Automotive Group has built its reputation on trust, integrity, and customer satisfaction over the years. The new stores in South Hill will uphold these values, offering the same level of excellence that customers have come to expect.

For more information about Deacon Jones Honda of South Hill and Deacon Jones CJDR of South Hill, visit https://speakindeacon.com/.

About Deacon Jones Automotive Group:

Founded in 1978, Deacon Jones Automotive Group is a family-owned business that has grown into one of the leading dealership networks in the Southeast. With locations across North Carolina and Virginia, Deacon Jones is dedicated to providing a comprehensive selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, exceptional service, and strong community support.

LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/25-0130-s2p-deacon-jones-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Deacon Jones Auto Group