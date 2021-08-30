HOCKESSIN, Del., Aug. 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DediPath, an IaaS provider, today announces it has expanded its footprint into the Denver market.

DediPath offers several services in the Denver market including DDoS protected enterprise level dedicated servers, virtual private servers, IP transit, and colocation.

Denver features the same high bandwidth, low latency backbone as our other locations providing a nationwide enterprise class solution.

“We are very excited about our new Denver location. This newest location will support our customer’s needs, accelerating their rapid growth into new markets,” stated Mark Jiannino, DediPath’s CEO.

About DediPath

DediPath is a provider of infrastructure as a service (IaaS) offering dedicated server hosting, virtual private servers, hybrid servers, colocation, and managed services. With a collective 50+ years in IT, managed services, and colocation experience DediPath’s founders are focused on creating a strong brand providing the best service and support at a highly competitive price.

Learn more at: https://dedipath.com/

News Source: DediPath