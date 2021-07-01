DALLAS, Texas, July 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NextArray a Texas based hosting and managed service provider and DediPath, a provider of infrastructure as a service, today announced an agreement for colocation services in DediPath’s downtown Dallas Colocation space in the Infomart.

NextArray an established and well trusted provider plans to offer many services in their new space in the Infomart including web hosting, VPS hosting, NVMe SSD VPS hosting, dedicated servers, backup services and colocation. NextArray focuses itself on its customers’ needs at highly affordable rates.

“With our growth in the last year there and the need to upgrade our current colocation space found ourselves looking for additional and upgraded space in the Infomart. With DediPath being so easy to work with and offering quick easy support as well as a redundant infrastructure it was an easy decision to choose their space for our new flagship location. The Infomart is known as one of the most premium spaces in Dallas and we are excited to offer our services out of there,” stated Richard Adams, NextArray’s CEO.

“We are very excited to onboard NextArray. NextArray is exactly the kind of customer we love working with. Being able to complement their services with our services makes for a true partnership. On top of colocation we are excited that NextArray will be taking advantage of our route optimized low latency bandwidth as well as enterprise level DDoS protection,” stated Mark Jiannino, DediPath’s CEO.

About NextArray

NextArray which was founded in 2019, is dedicated to providing our customers with the best VPS hosting, Dedicated Servers and colocation hosting. We pride our self on not over stacking our host servers so that clients have the best performance possible.

About DediPath

DediPath is a provider of infrastructure as a service (IaaS) offering dedicated server hosting, virtual private servers, hybrid servers, colocation, and managed services. DediPath offers services in many major cities including Dallas, Los Angeles, NYC Metro, Las Vegas, Jacksonville, Denver, and Atlanta. With a collective 50+ years in IT, managed services, and colocation experience DediPath’s founders are focused on creating a strong brand that is focused on providing the best service and support at a highly competitive price.

Media Contacts:

DEDIPATH MEDIA CONTACT

Ernest Quick, CTO

(877) 234-3334

NEXTARRAY MEDIA CONTACT

Richard Adams, CEO

(817) 720-9666

News Source: DediPath