ATLANTA, Ga., June 12, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Depth Public Relations (DepthPR), a leading provider of consultative marketing, public relations and reputation management services for the mortgage lending and residential finance industries, today announced company Founder and President Kerri S. Milam is a recipient of the Powerhouse Award recognizing influential female leaders in the mortgage sphere. New this year, the Powerhouse Awards are sponsored by NEXT Mortgage Events (NEXT), creator of the NEXT women’s executive mortgage summit and NEXTMortgageNews.com.



Milam was recognized for her career contributions to the residential finance industry and passionate advocacy of local, state and national economic development initiatives including affordable housing, technology growth initiatives and community development. A public relations and marketing veteran of more than 30 years, Milam has held executive and senior management positions at such leading PR firms as Ketchum and Porter Novelli, both part of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC). Early career highlights include serving as a regional marketing manager for global business consulting firm KPMG in the mid-1990s and a three-year term as public affairs manager for the Georgia Housing and Finance Authority.

In 2006, Milam founded DepthPR, a leading provider of consultative marketing, public relations and reputation management services that represents more than a dozen innovative technology vendors in the mortgage lending and financial services industries. She guides DepthPR with the understanding that the financial services industry is an essential contributor to economic development strategies that ensure national and global prosperity.

“It is a privilege to be among the inaugural NEXT Powerhouse Awards honorees,” said Milam, who presented Skid Row Housing Trust CEO Lee Raagas with NEXT’s inaugural Excellence in Leadership award last November at the #NEXTDC19 women’s executive summit. “My experience has been that our housing finance industry is powered by dedicated, highly intelligent and resourceful women, whose guidance I value and friendships I cherish.”

“NEXT’s mission has always been to showcase the women who are the backbone of the mortgage industry — this award is part of that mission,” said NEXT Co-Founder Jeri Yoshida. “We’ll honor these top performers throughout #NEXTSUMMER20. Since this year’s event is free and available online, we expect record-breaking attendance. We’re thrilled that so many people in the mortgage industry will get to know these overachievers and acknowledge their role in their companies’ success.”

An in-depth profile of Milam’s career and industry contributions can be read at https://nextmortgagenews.com/winner-profile/kerri-milam/.

About DepthPR:

Depth Public Relations (DepthPR) is a leading provider of consultative marketing, public relations and reputation management services for the mortgage lending and residential finance industries. Since 2006, the firm has represented a clientele of established and emerging brands serving mortgage lenders, real estate professionals and appraisers. DepthPR is committed to serving the cause of digital innovation and to practicing the pay-it-forward principle alongside The Golden Rule. DepthPR is a member and supporter of the Mortgage Bankers Association, the Mortgage Bankers Association of Georgia, the California Mortgage Bankers Association and The Mortgage Collaborative. For more information, visit https://www.DepthPR.com/.

About NEXT Mortgage Events LLC:

In January 2018, NEXT Mortgage Events broke the mortgage industry’s unspoken barriers that limit women’s access to competitive intel and networking-based information exchange, when it introduced NEXT, the mortgage technology summit for women. NEXT is a two-day, tech-focused symposium based on lenders sharing competitive intel with other lending executives. A boutique gathering, each NEXT event is limited to 200 attendees, and targets a select group of decision-making executives. Roughly 85-90% of lender attendees hold a title of VP or higher and approximately 85% of attendees are women. NEXT is held twice a year, in winter and summer. For more information visit https://nextmortgagenews.com/, follow @NEXTmtgEvents or email info@NEXTmortgageEvents.com.

