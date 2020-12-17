DETROIT, Mich., Dec. 17, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — No Fear Café, a co-learning center located in the heart of Detroit, announced the launching of its new online community, “Ready to Learn Circles.” Moms and business owners, Alicia McKay and Shanna Sansom, have partnered to launch “Ready to Learn Circles” which is a new virtual program that pairs qualified instructors with early learners ages 2-6, for live, remote, daily Circle Time sessions.



PHOTO CAPTION: Founder Alicia McKay’s son enjoying his virtual Circle Time.

Virtual Circle Time offers the same structure, consistency, and social development found in traditional Preschool, Pre-K, and Kindergarten settings.

Due to the isolating nature of COVID-19 precautions, there is a tremendous need for early childhood experiences that are well-prepared, diverse, engaging, fun, and socially interactive.

Local mom, Jenaie, took advantage of early enrollment and she expressed, “So excited to have found a pre-k circle time for [my son] so that he can engage with other children.”

Upon enrollment, all students receive a FREE Engagement Box, which includes several fun thematic items for use during the Circle Time such as small instruments, books, and quick crafts. The first Circle Time will be held on January 4, 2021. In addition, with early enrollment, families will gain access to special virtual events, one-on-one targeted instruction, and homeschool coaching.

No Fear Café believes that “Ready to Learn Circles” is an innovative approach to Circle Time, designed to give participants an experience that most closely mimics face-to-face instruction through song, dance, crafts, imaginative play, and other enriching experiences in the Circle!

“I am proud of our commitment to this important work with early learners,” said Alicia McKay, Owner of No Fear LLC, who is Executive Director of “Ready to Learn Circles.”

Shanna, Managing Partner feels, “The social needs of early learners are easily overlooked and underserved in remote learning environments.”

No Fear LLC’s mission is to use its energetic Circle Leaders to demonstrate that learning should be dynamic, interactive, and inclusive. Enrolling students across the country in “Ready to Learn Circles” is one huge step towards that goal.

More information:

https://www.readytolearncircles.com

http://www.instagram.com/readytolearncircles

About No Fear Café:

No Fear Café is located at 2470 Collingwood, Suite 227, Detroit, Michigan 48206. No Fear Café provides programming for children and adults to receive tutoring/information covering a wide range of topics through special events, consultations, and lessons. No Fear Café promotes academic excellence, personal growth, professional development, strategic community alignment, and upward mobility.

* VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/V0Mw9vT3-9w

News Source: No Fear Cafe