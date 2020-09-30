DETROIT, Mich., Sept. 30, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — No Fear Cafe, today announced the launching of its child author program, “Becoming Published with No Fear.” No Fear Cafe is a Co-learning Center located in the heart of Detroit, near the Boston Edison district. This program helps kids to create, edit, and publish their writings. No Fear Cafe believes that this type of extracurricular activity can lead to better performance in school, reduced stress and anxiety levels, and inspired entrepreneurs.



PHOTO CAPTION: Carrington McKay, an 8-year-old student, is the first published child author of No Fear Cafe in Detroit, Michigan.

Their first child author, Carrington McKay, an 8-year-old student, published her first children’s book, “The Girl Who Does Not Like Glasses” this month. In “The Girl Who Does Not Like Glasses,” the main character, Chloe discovers that she needs glasses to help her to see in school. She realizes that glasses are not so bad after all once she goes on a journey to discover the perfect pair! This book encourages kids to try new things and be flexible.

Unlike large scale publishing companies, No Fear Cafe does not turn away students who are unpopular or books that do not fit the genre they are seeking. Large publishing companies use reader metrics that often exclude Black authors and certainly overlook younger authors that do not have a large social media following. No Fear Cafe is turning the tide and giving ALL students an opportunity to express themselves through writing and become a published author. Assisting students with publishing is like helping them to launch a small business, since students will be able to sell books and make money during the pandemic from their homes.

Owner of No Fear Cafe, Alicia McKay, says “No Fear Cafe envisions a world where urban communities are transformed and engaged in the continuous learning necessary to thrive in a rapidly advancing world, identifying and addressing critical issues related to the education of all people, and using technology to broaden and support learning opportunities.” Developing authors in urban communities is one huge step towards that goal.

http://www.nofearcafe.com/authors

http://www.carringtonmckay.com

No Fear Cafe is located at 2470 Collingwood, Suite 227, Detroit, MI 48206. No Fear Cafe provides a safe and open face to face and virtual meeting space for children and adults to receive tutoring/information covering a wide range of topics through special events, consultations, and lessons in a cafe setting offering hot and cold drinks, baked goods, and snacks. No Fear Cafe promotes academic excellence, personal growth, professional development, strategic community alignment, and upward mobility.

