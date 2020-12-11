TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 11, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document preparation, regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that Leah Sommerville, 33, a senior account executive on DocMagic’s eClosing team, earned a spot on this year’s Top 40 Under 40 award list provided by National Mortgage Professional (NMP) magazine.

The annual list comprises mortgage professionals who are under the age of 40 and are accomplished individuals that exemplify professionalism, perseverance, leadership, and excellence in their respective fields within the fast-moving mortgage industry. NMP received many nominations vying to be named one of the 40 honorees.

“I’m excited to be recognized by the judges at NMP as one of the 40 Most Influential Mortgage Professionals for 2020,” said Sommerville. “This year presented multiple unique challenges with the start of the pandemic, social distancing requirements, stay-at-home orders, an unrelenting refi boom, new compliance rules, and more. It’s also been a very gratifying year, as DocMagic was well-positioned to help our lender clients effectively manage those challenges with our document preparation solution and eClosing platform and we look forward to assisting them in 2021 as well.”

Leah, an integral member of DocMagic’s dedicated eClosing team, is focused on helping lender clients with their digital mortgage strategies. During the pandemic, she has been busy working with lenders that are rushing to implement DocMagic’s single-source Total eClose™ platform. She utilizes her eClosing expertise, industry knowledge, and digital partner relationships to consistently implement best practices and adoption for lender eClosings—both with short and long-term technology implementations that give lenders the digital flexibility needed to be successful during the pandemic and also position them for future growth.

During her career Leah has helped drive the digital processes for over 400 organizations, increased eClosing adoption among relevant organizations by over 300%, and helped execute more than 8,000 eClosings to date. She has a highly consultative, solution-oriented approach to guide and advise lenders as they transition from a paper to digital mortgage world. Leah has forged numerous partnerships among lenders, settlement agents, attorneys, notaries, real estate agents, investors, warehouse lenders, and others in order to further digital mortgage initiatives that benefit the entire supply chain.

A full list of this years Top 40 Under 40 winners can be found in the December issue of National Mortgage Professional magazine: https://issuu.com/ambizmedia/docs/nmp_december_2020_issuu?fr=sMDJkZTIzOTExNjg.

About DocMagic:

DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of fully compliant document generation, automated compliance, eSignature and comprehensive eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic, Inc. develops award-winning software, mobile apps, processes, and web-based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company’s solutions connect industry participants, promote collaboration, and data integrity to execute precision-based digital lending transactions. The company’s compliance experts and in-house legal staff consistently monitor legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy. For more information on DocMagic, visit www.docmagic.com.

About NMP Magazine’s ’40 Most Influential Mortgage Professionals Under 40’:

The annual list is comprised of mortgage professionals who are under the age of 40, as voted by their peers, who are accomplished individuals that carry the torch of professionalism, perseverance, leadership, excellence, and more — in their respective fields within the fast-moving mortgage industry. As with each year, NMP received many nominations, ultimately arriving at 40 official winners and identifying another 40 to watch that are mortgage professionals shaping the industry.

