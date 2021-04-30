TORRANCE, Calif., April 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document preparation, automated regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that Leah Sommerville, one of its digital mortgage and eClosing subject matter experts, was honored with PROGRESS in Lending Association’s inaugural NextGen Leader Award.

The new award recognizes rising visionaries and thought leaders that have been in the mortgage industry for ten years or less. The winners encompass a wide range of mortgage professionals with diverse skill sets that have one commonality: helping their companies make a difference for the good of the industry. They are creative, out-of-the-box thinkers who go above and beyond what’s expected, are not afraid to step forward and blaze a new trail, and constantly offer bold new ideas.

“Being named to this new list of industry professionals who are all striving to make a difference is truly an honor,” said Sommerville. “At the end of the day, working for an industry-leading company like DocMagic that is constantly innovating makes it easy to get excited and passionate about introducing digital mortgage solutions to lenders. I look forward to more success with DocMagic’s Total eClose platform and supporting digital lending throughout 2021.”

Notable is that in 2020, DocMagic achieved 128 percent year-over-year growth and executed the most eClosings in company history, tallying a 724 percent increase in transactions via its Total eClose™ platform.

Leah has been a member of DocMagic’s eClosing team for several years, placing an emphasis on working with lending entities to help form their digital mortgage and eClosing strategies. She has dedicated herself to the furtherance and promotion of DocMagic’s innovative digital mortgage solutions and has successfully leveraged her industry knowledge, relationships, and unwavering drive to help implement best practices and adoption of eClosing workflows and solutions — all in an effort to improve mortgage processes that benefit key stakeholders within the supply chain.

In a short period of time, Leah has developed into a respected thought leader in the digital mortgage transformation movement, specifically with eClosings, eNotarizations, eNotes, eVaults, eRegistry, investor eDelivery, and compliance adherence.

Leah utilizes her eClosing expertise to implement best practices and adoption techniques for lender eClosings. She helps provide lenders with the flexibility needed to be successful in a fast-moving mortgage market for both the short and long term.

DocMagic’s Total eClose™ platform is an award-winning, end-to-end solution that seamlessly integrates every component of the closing process and enables a fully paperless workflow. The single-source solution can be leveraged by lenders in a modular fashion that grows with lenders’ businesses as they advance digitizing their mortgage operations.

About DocMagic:

DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of fully compliant document generation, automated compliance, eSignature and comprehensive eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic, Inc. develops award-winning software, mobile apps, processes, and web-based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company’s solutions connect industry participants, promote collaboration, and data integrity to execute precision-based digital lending transactions. The company’s compliance experts and in-house legal staff consistently monitor legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy. For more information on DocMagic, visit www.docmagic.com.

