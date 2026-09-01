TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DocMagic® announced today that Chief Operating Officer Lori Johnson has been named a 2026 HousingWire Vanguard.



Image caption: DocMagic’s Lori Johnson named a 2026 HousingWire Vanguard.

An industry veteran of more than 30 years, Johnson was honored for guiding DocMagic through a period of rapid innovation marked by milestones ranging from powering the industry’s first MERS® eRegistry-registered electronic home equity line of credit (eHELOC) to expanding the Total eClose™ platform with new in-person electronic notarization (IPEN) capabilities. As the industry moves toward AI-enabled workflows, Johnson is helping to lead that charge for DocMagic, playing a key role in advancing the company’s Intelligent Agentic Network (IAN).

“Lori makes digital mortgage innovation operational for our customers and our organization,” said Pat Theodora, CEO of DocMagic. “She understands what it takes to move an idea from development into real-world mortgage workflows and, ultimately, make it work for lenders at scale. Her leadership and technical expertise have helped DocMagic remain at the forefront of mortgage technology for decades, making her a true Vanguard in every sense of the word.”

“The 2026 HousingWire Vanguards represent the leadership our industry needs for this moment,” said HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler. “They are navigating disruption with clarity, bringing bold ideas to the table and executing strategies that create real results. Their influence extends beyond their own organizations, helping move the entire housing ecosystem toward a stronger and more innovative future.”

Launched in 2015, the HousingWire Vanguard Awards are now in their 12th year recognizing executives whose leadership has made a measurable impact on the housing economy. Honorees are selected based on tangible evidence of industry impact, including their role in driving organizational growth, advancing innovation, strengthening the broader housing ecosystem and influencing industry standards or policy.

For a full list of 2026 Vanguard Award recipients, visit https://www.housingwire.com.

About DocMagic:

DocMagic® provides a complete digital mortgage platform for the mortgage industry, delivering proprietary document generation, automated compliance, eSignature, eClosing, eNotarization, eNote and eVault technology in one unified solution. Built on nearly 40 years of innovation, DocMagic helps lenders, settlement service providers and investors move loans from application through post-closing with greater speed, accuracy and confidence. AI deepens that foundation through the company’s Intelligent Agentic Network. For more information, visit https://www.docmagic.com/.

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(not for print or online)

Leslie W. Colley

Depth for DocMagic

leslie@depthpr.com

(678) 622-6229

News Source: DocMagic, Inc.